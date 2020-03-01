Three takeaways from Indiana’s 67-66 loss to Illinois on Sunday:
• Part of the maturation of Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is his ability to find ways to want and demand the ball in the post when defenses adjust. Jackson-Davis was shut down in the second half when Illinois made the defensive adjustment of moving Giorgi Behzhanishvili on him in the second half. On the plus side, Jackson-Davis created his own offense early in the game with two early putbacks.
• IU center Joey Brunk was again a non-factor, picking up two early fouls and finishing with just two points and one rebound in seven minutes. Brunk could provide a lift in March as another post scorer if he could return to the level he was playing at in January.
• Still think Indiana’s shot selection is shaky at times. Justin Smith went 4-of-8 from the floor, missing an early 3-point attempt and a couple of fall-away mid-range jumpers. Guards Rob Phinisee and Devonte Green forced a few shots in the lane that weren’t there. Possessions are valuable in March, and IU needs to treat every shot as if it’s important.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.