Three takeaways from Indiana’s 67-66 loss to Illinois on Sunday:

• Part of the maturation of Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is his ability to find ways to want and demand the ball in the post when defenses adjust. Jackson-Davis was shut down in the second half when Illinois made the defensive adjustment of moving Giorgi Behzhanishvili on him in the second half. On the plus side, Jackson-Davis created his own offense early in the game with two early putbacks.

• IU center Joey Brunk was again a non-factor, picking up two early fouls and finishing with just two points and one rebound in seven minutes. Brunk could provide a lift in March as another post scorer if he could return to the level he was playing at in January.

• Still think Indiana’s shot selection is shaky at times. Justin Smith went 4-of-8 from the floor, missing an early 3-point attempt and a couple of fall-away mid-range jumpers. Guards Rob Phinisee and Devonte Green forced a few shots in the lane that weren’t there. Possessions are valuable in March, and IU needs to treat every shot as if it’s important.

