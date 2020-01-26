Three takeaway’s from Indiana’s 77-76 loss to Maryland at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• While Indiana was efficient offensively against Maryland, the frontcourt tandem of Justin Smith and Joey Brunk had issues finishing close to the basket. Smith went 3-of-10 from the field, while Brunk was 3-of-7. Both Smith and Brunk missed layups close to the basket in the first half, which in a one-point game, proved pivotal in the final outcome.
• Even though Maryland started a three-guard lineup, Indiana wasn’t able to capitalize on the glass as much as it could have. IU outrebounded Maryland 33-29, though the Terrapins grabbed more offensive rebounds (10) than the Hoosiers (9). Indiana only outscored Maryland 11-9 in second chance points.
• Senior forward De’Ron Davis has shown value of late passing the ball out of the post. Davis had three assists, two resulting in Jerome Hunter 3-pointers. IU finished with a season-high 22 assists and has been more effective working the ball inside-out of late. “Our ball movement has been better every game,” Indiana senior guard Devonte Green said. “I think we get better at it every single game, and I think we'll just continue to build on it.”
