Three takeaway’s from Indiana’s 68-59 loss to Ohio State:
• Indiana was able to get to the free-throw line a little more frequently, but still not enough, going 14-of-18 at the foul line against Ohio State. The Hoosiers made just six trips to the line in the first half and have to set a more physical tone attacking the basket early to get back to getting to the line more than 20 times per game.
• It was another game where IU players had issues finishing inside as junior center Joey Brunk and junior forward Justin Smith missed point blank layups. Brunk has hit a downturn of late, averaging 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over his last three games. IU needs to get Brunk back on track because the Hoosiers feed off his energy and physicality.
• A bright spot in the game was IU’s perimeter shooting, as the Hoosiers went 7-of-12 from 3-point range. Devonte Green hit a 40-footer at the first-half buzzer, and Rob Phinisee (2-of-3 from 3-point range) is showing signs of improving from outside.
