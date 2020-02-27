Three takeaways from Indiana’s 57-49 loss to Purdue on Thursday night at Mackey Arena:
• Indiana coach Archie Miller should have rolled the dice and considered playing Rob Phinisee late in the first half with two fouls, especially with Indiana down 27-20 and holding for the last shot. Devonte Green had a bad turnover on a double-dribble running the point with Phinisee on the bench, while Al Durham was no better, losing his dribble at midcourt and allowing an easy steal and dunk for Purdue guard Eric Hunter to put the Boilermakers up 29-20 at halftime. That got the sellout crowd at Mackey Arena going, and Purdue carried that momentum into the second half to build an insurmountable 16-point lead.
• IU’s shot selection at times wasn’t great in trying to come back in the second half. Justin Smith settled for a fall-away mid-range jumper, and big men Joey Brunk and De’Ron Davis settled for mid-range shots as well. Smith, Brunk and freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis went a combined 6-of-23 from the floor, missing a handful of easy shots inside as well.
• IU sophomore Race Thompson again provided a physical effort off the bench for the Hoosiers with six points, eight rebounds and two steals. Thompson hit a big inside basket and a big putback to cut Purdue’s lead to 48-42 with 3:04 left. IU was plus-six in Thompson’s 21 minutes on the floor, the best of the 10 players for the Hoosiers who had action Thursday night.
