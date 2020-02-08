Three takeaway’s from Indiana’s 74-62 loss to Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• It was another no-show performance offensively for senior guard Devonte Green, who went 1-of-7 from the floor and finished with three points and four rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench. Green did make some effort defensively, blocking a Sasha Stefanovic 3-point shot to force a shot clock violation in the first half. But he also fouled Eric Hunter on a 3-point attempt in the second. Overall, IU was minus-15 in Green’s 20 minutes on the floor.
• While Indiana allowed Purdue’s 3-point shooters to get too comfortable from the perimeter (8-of-16 from 3-point range), the Boilermakers also had their way inside, outscoring Indiana 28-20 in the paint. In one sequence late in the first half, IU senior De’Ron Davis didn’t have the lateral quickness to stop Purdue forward Trevion Williams in the post. Williams wrapped around Davis with a nifty move to score easily. The Hoosiers need to provide Davis help defending in the paint.
• Indiana had another game where it failed to get to the free-throw line enough, finishing with just 14 trips. Down 56-50 with nine minutes remaining, Indiana seemed to panic, chucking up 3-point shots instead of playing to its identity and pounding the ball inside. Indiana needs to get back to the formula that worked when it won four of five games during a January stretch – scoring second-chance points and getting to the foul line.
