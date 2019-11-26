Three takeaways from Indiana’s 88-75 win over Louisiana Tech:
• Trayce Jackson-Davis has come a long way from grabbing just one rebound in a closed scrimmage against Marquette. Jackson-Davis posted his third double-double in six games with his 21-point, 11-rebound effort Monday night, and he came up with several critical rebounds in traffic to help stop Louisiana Tech runs. “It's just a will,” Jackson-Davis said. “You have to want to go get the ball, honestly. I think I've done a pretty good job on that in timing, where the ball is going to come.”
• Freshman guard Armaan Franklin had just four points and three rebounds in 22 minutes but drew three critical charges in transition while Louisiana Tech made runs to the basket. The 6-foot-4 Franklin is showing he’s capable of doing the little things to stay on the court and gain the trust of IU’s coaches.
• There was some good, some bad in Devonte Green’s third game back from a hamstring injury. The senior guard scored 15 of his 16 points in the first half, but his ill-advised behind the back dribble in traffic that was swiped by Louisiana Tech was one of four turnovers. “What we can take from Devonte is, obviously, it can't be when the good is good and the bad is bad,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Devonte has to stay even keel and grab the reigns of the team.”
