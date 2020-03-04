Three takeaways from Indiana’s 72-67 win over Minnesota at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• The Hoosiers did a strong job Wednesday night creating offense off of defense, scoring 13 points off 11 Minnesota turnovers. Justin Smith and Trayce Jackson-Davis each had two steals, and as a team, IU finished with seven steals. The Hoosiers have averaged seven steals over their last four games, including 10 against Penn State on Feb. 23.
• Indiana was a little shaky on inbound plays under the basket Wednesday. IU was whistled for a costly five-second violation late in the first half as Al Durham was unable to get the ball out in time, and Rob Phinisee was nearly whistled for a five-second violation in the second half. The Hoosiers need to do a better job of moving and cutting to create passing lanes for easier entry pass opportunities.
• While IU was again shaky from the free-throw line, the Hoosiers made them when they needed to. IU (9-of-17, 52.9 percent) made five of their last seven free throw attempts. Senior forward Justin Smith calmly made both free throws to put IU up 65-59 with 3:17 left, and Phinisee made a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left to extend IU’s lead to 71-60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.