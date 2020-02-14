Three takeaways from Indiana’s 89-77 win over No. 21 Iowa on Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• Junior forward Justin Smith wasn’t great again offensively but did a nice job defensively helping keep talented Iowa sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp in check. Wieskamp was held to just three points in the first half and finished with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Many of those points for Wieskamp came late with the game already decided.
• Even though Indiana finished with just six second-chance points, coach Archie Miller felt the Hoosiers' 39-28 edge on the boards against Iowa set a physical tone. In the first half, freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis showed good second effort putting back one of his own misses, and Indiana got back to offensive rebounding, finishing with 16 of its 39 rebounds on the offensive glass. “When we're rebounding the ball, especially on the offensive end, that's how we generate free throw attempts. That's how we generate bonus,” Miller said. “That's how (opponents) aren't playing as much in the first half because they're in fouls. Rebounding is the whole key.”
• For the most part, other than sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee being tied up on the press and turning the ball over, IU did a strong job executing down the stretch, breaking Iowa’s press and hitting free throws. Indiana went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 59 seconds.
