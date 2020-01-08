Three takeaways from Indiana’s 66-62 win over Northwestern at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• Indiana desperately needs sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee to get back to 100 percent and take control of the offense. Without Phinisee starting, Indiana has posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 30-to-44 over its last three games. IU’s offense ran more in control with Phinisee down the stretch, and Phinisee made an excellent read to Trayce Jackson-Davis for an alley-oop dunk with 1:20 left to put the Hoosiers up 63-59.
• Indiana coach Archie Miller was looking for his backcourt to step up this week. It was another subpar performance for senior Devonte Green, who was 0-for-6 from the floor and provided little resistance on defense. Indiana was minus-13 in Green’s 20 minutes on the floor. On the plus side, junior guard Al Durham posted one of his best games of the season, scoring 16 points and going 11-of-12 from the foul line. Durham was aggressive driving the lane and wasn’t afraid of drawing contact.
• IU started the game 2-for-2 from 3-point range but missed 12 of its final 13 3-point attempts to go 21.4 percent (3-of-14) from beyond the arc. IU may be devoid of shooters, but at least the Hoosiers understood it wasn’t their day from the perimeter and continued to attack the basket down the stretch.
