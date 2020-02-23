BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 68-60 win over No. 9 Penn State on Sunday:
• It may be time to move sophomore forward Race Thompson into the starting lineup. Thompson has showed significant progress since coming back from an injury earlier this month, finishing with eight points, four rebounds and a blocked shot in 21 minutes off the bench against Penn State. Thompson also was the toughest inside defender against Penn State forward Lamar Stevens, forcing Stevens into several forced, missed shots down the stretch. Thompson is averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over his last four games.
• Although IU committed just 12 turnovers against Penn State, junior guard Al Durham was a little shaky with the ball down the stretch. Durham finished with four turnovers, including an ill-advised bounce pass to Thompson that was low and went off his legs and out of bounds after the Hoosiers broke the press. Durham was steadier earlier in the season running the point, but it may be time to consider using Rob Phinisee exclusively in crunch time for longer stretches.
• Indiana did a good job withstanding the physical challenge of Penn State throughout the game, matching the Nittany Lions in points in the paint (34-34) and nearly matching them on the boards (a 37-35 Penn State edge). Junior forward Justin Smith (nine points, eight rebounds) came up with some big defensive rebounds down the stretch and needs to continue to support IU’s efforts on the boards.
