Three takeaways from Indiana’s 79-54 win over Princeton:
• Indiana coach Archie Miller is continuing to do a good job of spreading out minutes for his players, which is resulting in a team that’s more fresh in the second half. Against Princeton, Miller played all 10 of his scholarship players, with senior forward Justin Smith the only player logging more than 30 minutes. “There's a lot of sacrifice going on, a lot of inconsistency in the minutes being played,” Miller said. “I think, as our guys are realizing, the best that we can do is push each other every day and on game day be prepared and mentally ready and take advantage of it. If you take advantage of your opportunities in the game, you're going to find your opportunities are more. And if you're not, then those opportunities will be a little bit less.”
• Al Durham has handled the scoring load for the Hoosiers early this season but did a nice job being more of a facilitator when senior guard Devonte Green’s returning, finishing with six points and six assists. IU was at plus-17 in Durham’s 29 minutes on the floor.
• It was fun to see walk-on guard Cooper Bybee, from nearby Ellettsville, sink a 3-pointer in the closing minutes. Bybee has a smooth stroke, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the floor in a late-game situation later this season if the Hoosiers are in need of a 3-pointer to tie a game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.