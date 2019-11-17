Three takeaways from Indiana’s 100-62 win over Troy on Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Asssembly Hall:
• Pushing the pace has suited the Hoosiers well early this season. IU scored 14 fast break points against Troy, allowing forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith to score on easy baskets in transition. Jackson-Davis and Smith went a combined 14-of-15 from the floor on a variety of fast break dunks and layups. “I like transition, so probably one of my strengths,” Smith said. “Being able to use my athleticism and our guards are doing a really good job pushing the ball, getting it out, and whoever gets the rebound, whether it's the 4, the 5, they're really looking for our guards, and our guards are really keeping their heads up.”
• Redshirt junior center Joey Brunk is a capable passer out of the post. Brunk had three assists, two of which came on kick outs to the perimeter, setting up Al Durham and Damezi Anderson for open 3-pointers. The 6-foot-11 Brunk hasn’t needed to be a volume scorer with Jackson-Davis and Smith producing down low, but his unselfishness was important on a night when the Hoosiers finished with 21 assists to 12 turnovers.
• Senior guard Devonte Green had one of his home-run attempt plays IU coach Archie Miller wants him to cut down on when he attempted a three-quarter court alley-oop pass Jackson-Davis couldn’t finish. But Green was otherwise steady in finishing with six points, four assists and two steals in his IU season debut. Miller intends to give Green more rope to score and make plays this season, but he still has to work his way back from a hamstring injury to prove he can become the go-to scorer the Hoosiers will need once they get into Big Ten play.
