Three takeaways from No. 23 Purdue’s 70-66 loss to Texas on Saturday night at Mackey Arena:
• Purdue was unable to get a lift from its two returning starters. Junior center Matt Haarms was limited to 22 minutes on the floor and finished with nine points, two rebounds, one blocked shots and four turnovers. Junior guard Nojel Eastern, meanwhile, had six points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Purdue was minus-5 in Eastern’s 31 minutes on the floor. Purdue is going to need more production from both players throughout Big Ten play to repeat as conference champions.
• Purdue sophomore forward Trevion Williams is settling in nicely to his role spelling Haarms. Williams passes well out of the post and provides some good physicality as well. He banged with a physical Texas frontline all night and wound up with nine points and eight rebounds in close to 18 minutes off the bench.
• Overall, Purdue players didn’t do a good enough job getting to shooters or contesting shots. Texas was effective with its ball movement, swinging the ball around the perimeter to find the open man. Still, to allow an opposing team to come to your home gym and shoot 53.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent (9-of-22) from 3-point range tells you there were some missed assignments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.