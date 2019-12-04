Three takeaways from Purdue’s 69-40 win over Virginia at Mackey Arena:
• Purdue guards Sasha Stefanovic and Jahaad Proctor combined for 36 points to fuel the Boilermakers offensively, but their effort on defense was nearly as impressive. Proctor and Stefanovic each had four steals, as the duo combined for eight of Purdue’s 12 steals in the game.
• It was another steady night on the floor for Purdue sophomore point guard Eric Hunter Jr., who made good decisions all night against a tough Virginia defense. Hunter had four assists to one turnover and continues to show good shooting range, going 3-of-5 from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range.
• Purdue coach Matt Painter said it’s been a process getting Proctor to take open shots from the perimeter. “I’ve told him, we can always get a rebound off a missed shot, we can’t off a turnover,” Painter said. Proctor didn’t pass on open shots Wednesday night, going 6-of-12 from the floor and 2-of-5 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-3 Proctor relied less on driving to the basket for points and more on mid-range jumpers as well. “Sometimes it’s going to be hard for a guy his size, to consistently drive in the lane,” Painter said. “Layups are great when they’re open, but sometimes you just have to take the open shot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.