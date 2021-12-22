2017 IU ATHLETICS

BLOOMINGTON – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 79-61 win over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday night:

• IU sophomore guard Anthony Leal didn’t shoot the ball well in his first career start but had a solid all-around floor game with four rebounds, five assists and one steal. The Hoosiers were plus-13 in Leal’s 22 minutes on the floor.

• IU center Michael Durr had another solid game off the bench with six points and one rebound in nine minutes. Durr’s size (7-foot) and physicality will be needed in Big Ten games going forward.

• IU’s second unit let a 27-point lead slip to 16 points during a 15-4 run. During that stretch IU let cold shooting on offense lead to lapses on defense, something the Hoosiers can’t afford to do with Big Ten play coming up.

