KOKOMO — When it comes to Flory Bidunga, the first thing you notice when you watch him play for Kokomo is how he posts up.
Some bigs take their time to get down the floor and impose their physical will. Others bide their time in the paint until the ball rotates to the side they're comfortable with, then they post.
That's not how Bidunga does it. The Kokomo center is 6-foot-10, but he's lithe and he can blaze down the floor with anyone. Long before he gets into the paint, he's already in fifth gear. Once he identifies his man, he zeroes in on him with fearsome intent.
Woe be to Bidunga's defenders, who likely feel the G-force when Bidunga crashes into them at a full-force sprint. Bidunga is immediately ready to get his post feed, and when he does, if he's within five feet of the basket, forget it. He is going to dunk on you.
Bidunga's physical dominance has put him squarely on the national recruiting map in a very short period of time. The Kokomo junior, who also plays for the Indiana Elite AAU team, is playing just his second season of high school basketball. Yet, Bidunga is one of the most highly sought recruits in his 2024 class.
Indiana and Purdue covet Bidunga. He's visited both, among many other schools. The list of Bidunga's suitors is a who's who of college basketball royalty: Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas, Auburn, Cincinnati and Butler are just a few of the interested parties. Bidunga visited Florida on Monday.
Those schools drool at the prospect of Bidunga's size, athleticism and the numbers he's put up for the Wildkats. Bidunga averages 17.9 points and 12.6 rebounds. He gets fouled 6.5 times per game.
As good as he is as a player -- more on that later -- Bidunga's story is fascinating even if he wasn't a basketball standout currently at ground zero of the college basketball recruiting wars.
Bidunga hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo (the former Zaire) and has only been in the United States for two years. In Congo, he only played organized basketball for one year.
So how did he become one of the most highly recruited basketball players in Indiana?
Bidunga's co-guardian, Makenna Schrader, who is the Kokomo School Corporation English language facilitator, explained the genesis of it.
"He's very smart and bright, and his counselor in the Congo connected him to Kokomo International Program. I work with English language learners, and John (Peckinpaugh) is my brother-in-law. John asked if Flory could come over. English was very new to (Bidunga), so he asked if we could help. That's how we opened that relationship," Schrader said.
Peckinpaugh also happens to be Kokomo's head basketball coach. The Kokomo International Program provides an international baccalaureate program for students like Bidunga, who is academically inclined. As you might expect, he's been a quick study, on and off the basketball court.
As for his game, powerful doesn't begin to describe it. On the scale of bigs, body-wise he's closer to Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis than Purdue's Zach Edey.
At the high school level, Bidunga primarily posts up given his size advantage, though he will put the ball on the floor a bit. He seems to prefer to play with a defender between him and the ball, giving him an open lane to the rim on the post feed, almost invariably for a power dunk.
His footwork is good, a by-product of his time playing soccer for much of his life.
"The coordination is big for him. Using his feet so much in soccer and then he gets here and doesn't have any bad habits. He hasn't learned anything that isn't correct. Combine that with his natural ability, it's made him very successful," Peckinpaugh said.
Peckinpaugh is most impressed with his retention. Bidunga might only be playing his third year of organized basketball, but you'd never know it.
"He's one of those kids where if you tell him to do something, you never have to tell him again. He's very coachable," Peckinpaugh said. "I haven't been around too many kids where if you correct something on the floor, you never have to correct it again. It allows him to get better every day."
On Dec. 30 in Kokomo's Phil Cox Invitational, Bidunga experienced the gamut of basketball emotion. In an afternoon semifinal against Class 4A No. 8 Center Grove, Bidunga snared an offensive rebound on a missed shot and slipped in his own putback as the buzzer sounded to give the Wildkats a 51-49 victory over the previously unbeaten Trojans.
In the game, Bidunga had 10 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. It was his 33rd career double-double. Yet another star turn.
"The thing that separates Flory from a lot of other bigs I've seen in my coaching career is his motor and feel for the game when he has the ball," Peckinpaugh said. "He comes up with plays where he catches it in the paint and it's either a shot-fake pivot where he gets around a guy or he just makes the right drop-step in the right place and that makes him very successful."
In the championship game against 4A No. 5 Brownsburg -- with Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter in attendance -- Bidunga was greeted by "Flory! Flory!" chants from the Kokomo student section as well as the much-utilized Bidunga Dunk-O-Meter sign.
It was a big moment for Bidunga and for Kokomo, trying to build on the Center Grove triumph to establish itself as a 4A state title contender.
Bidunga put up good individual numbers, he had 24 points on 11-for-11 shooting with nine dunks, but the Bulldogs mercilessly taught him and the Wildkats a lesson.
Bidunga started slow -- he had just six points at halftime -- and Brownsburg's Purdue recruit Kanon Catchings most assuredly did not.
Catchings scored 39 points in the game, and while Bidunga wasn't guarding Catchings for most of the game, Brownsburg took advantage of Bidunga's potent shot-blocking (5.2 blocks per game) to draw him away from the rim with dribble penetration. When Bidunga came out on the ball, Brownsburg took advantage of the space under the basket to dish for easy conversions. The Bulldogs won 73-51.
Bidunga isn't the first, nor will he be the last, rim-protector to get pulled out of the paint. Chalk it up as another lesson in his basketball journey. After the loss, Bidunga wasn't available to speak for this story. Efforts to reach him since were unsuccessful.
One stumble against a high-quality opponent certainly isn't going to slow down Bidunga's momentum. He's a second-year American high school student smack dab in the middle of the recruiting madhouse. That's tough for anyone. How is Bidunga handling it?
"I work with kids. That's my job. He manages very well. He's having fun," Schrader said. "One plus is he hasn't played very long. He played one full year in the Congo and this is his second year in the States. That helps. He's fresh. He wants to keep that love for the game."
So far, so good. Bidunga has a bright basketball future ahead, and he's enjoying the ride.
"When you see him play, his smile and how much fun he has with his teammates. You can tell he's having fun," Peckinpaugh said.