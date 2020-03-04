INDIANAPOLIS -- If it wanted to win its final home game of the season, Butler was going to have to buck some trends Wednesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The Bulldogs trailed St. John's 32-31 at the half, and in nine previous games in which they trailed at halftime this season, Butler had just won two.
To make matters worse, the Red Storm came into the game as one of the top second-half scoring teams in the country, while Butler is in the bottom third.
So with their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs were able to buck all those trends, scoring a season-high 46 points in the second half, and holding St. John's to its lowest point total in the second half to pull away for a 77-55 win.
"It was great to finish up at Hinkle the way we did, and I thought we adjusted well at halftime," Butler head coach LaVall Jordan said. "They run their offense with great pace, and that got us in the first half. We made some adjustments at halftime, and the guys really put those into action."
Tempo was the key to the Bulldogs success Wednesday.
Going against St. John's "40 minutes of hell" defense that forced 24 turnovers against the Bulldogs in the first meeting, the Bulldogs pushed the pace and put the pressure on the Red Storm.
Butler scored 17 points in the first 5:21 of the half, building a 48-39 lead on a three-point play from Aaron Thompson.
The lead grew to 16 a short time later, after Butler held St. John's without a field goal for nearly eight minutes.
"We had to open up the court and push it a little more," Jordan said. "You have to get stops to do that, so our defense was the ticket. They are such a good half-court team, so you have to try and spread them out in the open court. Kamar (Baldwin) and Aaron (Thompson) really pushed and made good decisions. Our bigs did a good job of running the court to spread them out and Sean (McDermott) and Jordan (Tucker) were able to hit a few."
The Red Storm never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.
A big adjustment was on St. John's freshman Julian Champagnie, who had a career-high 16 points in the first half but only had two in the first 15 minutes of the second half before finishing with 23.
"We were able to figure it out defensively," Baldwin said. "In the first half, we missed some switches and let them get offensive rebounds. We communicated better and starting boxing out better."
Defense was the sole reason the Bulldogs were able to keep themselves in the game in the first half.
Butler started off 3-for-3 from the field but then went ice cold. The Bulldogs missed 12 of their next 15 shots, many inside looks they normally make.
But on the defensive end they clamped down, keeping St. John's within striking distance and closed the half on an 11-4 run to bring themselves within one at the break.
Former Pendleton Heights star McDermott said the Bulldogs were pleased with the second half but believe their best basketball is ahead of them.
"I don't think we are anywhere close to our potential," McDermott said. "We have to go out and have great practices to get ready and take it one game at a time. If we keep our head on straight, bear down and do the right things, we can be really special."
McDermott had his third double-double, scoring a team-high 16 points and grabbing a career-best 14 rebounds.
It was the highest rebounding total by a Butler player this year.
"He has always had a nose for the ball," Jordan said. "The past few years, we played smaller, so he had to be the guy boxing out bigger guys. He has a knack for rebounding and a good basketball IQ to know where the ball is coming down. He has done a really good job of that all year."
Tucker had 14 points, with Thompson adding 13 and five assists.
Baldwin had 12 and Bryce Nze 11 to put five Bulldogs in double figures.
The win assured Butler of being a top-6 seed in the Big East Tournament and avoiding the opening rounds Wednesday.
The Bulldogs finish up the regular season Saturday night at Xavier.
