BLOOMINGTON -- There was no hesitation, no second thought. Indiana cleared the floor for sophomore guard Armaan Franklin to make a play with the score tied and the final seconds winding down in regulation Sunday against No. 8 Iowa.
Forget that Franklin had made just one of his first nine attempts while playing through a balky ankle. Calmly, Franklin created some space with a jab step, then sank a step-back 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left, lifting Indiana to a 67-65 win over the Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s last gasp inbounds play before time expired ended with a full-court pass bouncing off the backboard and Jordan Bohannon’s heave from beyond the 3-point line falling short of the rim.
Franklin pointed to his family in the stands at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall shortly after making the game-winning shot, then visited with them shortly after the game ended.
“My mom, my brothers, my niece and a couple of family friends,” Franklin said. “They haven’t all been at the game together in a long time, so it was good for this one to go, and then after I hit the shot, my teammates came up to me, but I knew we needed to get one more stop.”
Indiana coach Archie Miller said the plan was for Franklin to try to get something going to the basket, similar to the game-tying shot made near the end of regulation earlier in the week in IU’s overtime loss to Illinois.
“This one he did a good job,” Miller said. “He didn’t over force it. I thought he just took a nice little mid-range pull up. That’s part of Armaan’s game. He’s very good at it. And it when it left his hands, it looked good.”
Miller liked the matchup, despite Franklin’s shooting struggles throughout the game.
“I’m not worried about his confidence,” Miller said. “He’s a guy that knows we need him to play well. Today wasn’t his best day, but he stayed ready, made a couple of good plays. You look at the stat line, he rebounded, had some assists, made a big shot at the end of the game to win the game.”
It was a much-needed win for the Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten). Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak, with both losses coming by four points. This time, IU was able to come out on the right side of a close game. With the win, IU improved to 2-3 in games decided by five points or less and swept both games of its series with the Hawkeyes.
“The emotional roller coaster that you can get on can really take its toll on you mentally,” Miller said. “But I give our guys credit … after a hard overtime game the other night, to be able to get back here today and play another really good team like Iowa and to be able to find a way hopefully gives us a shot in the arm and gives us some confidence we need.”
Indiana trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half and 10 points in the second half. But the Hoosiers stuck with it, thanks to a strong overall team effort. Trayce Jackson-Davis led IU with his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Race Thompson added 15 points.
Defensively, IU held Iowa (13-6, 7-5 Big Ten) to 37.3% from the floor and outscored the Hawkeyes 17-5 in points off turnovers, which played an important role in the outcome. Indiana was able to get Iowa preseason All-American center Luka Garza in foul trouble in the first half and held him to 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting.
With Indiana down 17-4 early, Garza picked up his second foul at the 12:30 mark and sat the rest of the first half. Indiana was able to chip away, and thanks to a late run sparked its freshmen, took a 33-31 lead going into halftime. Freshman point guard Khristian Lander made a steal on an inbounds play that led to a Jackson-Davis dunk in transition, then Lander made a 3-pointer to cut Iowa’s lead to 31-30. Freshman Anthony Leal sank a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the first half.
In the second half, with IU up 35-31, Iowa went on a 14-0 run, going up 45-35 on a pair of Joe Wieskamp free throws. But IU again rallied. Jackson-Davis scored five straight points inside down the stretch to tie the score at 53, and Franklin made a layup in transition to put the Hoosiers up 55-53 with 5:06 left.
Iowa pounded the ball inside to Garza, who scored Iowa’s next nine points, including an inside basket that put the Hawkeyes up 61-58 with 2:08 left. But IU point guard Rob Phinisee, who like Franklin struggled from the floor, answered with a clutch 3-pointer to tie the score at 61.
“Rob hit a huge shot,” Miller said. “We were in a little trouble there, and he rose up and hit a big 3 off the bounce. Rob stuck with it.”
An inside basket from Thompson and two free throws from Jackson-Davis put IU up 65-62, but Bohannon was able to sink a 3-pointer for Iowa with 27 seconds left, tying the score at 65 to set up Franklin’s final shot.
