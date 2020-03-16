BLOOMINGTON – The Big Ten was unquestionably the best conference in men’s college basketball in 2019-20, with 10 teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament field before the event was canceled last Thursday.
“We were blessed with an incredible Big Ten basketball season,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “The number of teams that played well, we have those memories to really think about.”
That season would have netted the Big Ten a big payday had the NCAA Tournament taken place.
With 10 projected bids, the Big Ten was poised to make at least $16.9 million with the conference possibly generating upwards of $40 million depending on how teams performed throughout the tournament.
The NCAA distributes revenue to its member schools and conferences through an annual performance fund. The payout is broken down into units, which are paid in six yearly installments. This year’s unit price was $282,100, which totals $1.69 million for each team that makes the field.
Each win adds an additional $1.69 million up to the Final Four, which a max of five units being awarded. Teams don’t get an extra unit for winning the national semifinals or national title game.
Had half of the Big Ten teams won their first games in the tournament, revenue would have jumped to $25.4 million. Had three to four Big Ten teams reached the Sweet 16, the Big Ten would have crossed the $30 million mark. Additional Big Ten teams advancing to the Elite Eight and Final Four would have increased that sum to at or above $40 million.
The conferences can redistribute money to the member schools how they see fit. Generally, conferences choose to share the money evenly to all teams.
In 2019, the Big Ten led all conferences in revenue generated from the NCAA Tournament at $35.3 million. Purdue’s run to the Elite Eight and Michigan State’s run to the Final Four helped bring home extra dollars for the conference.
The sadness of the NCAA Tournament being canceled is still being felt across the college basketball world. Kansas, the likely overall No. 1 seed, had a strong chance to make a run at its first national title since 2008. On a teleconference Monday, Kansas coach Bill Self was asked whether a national champion should be determined by the No. 1-ranked team in the final AP men’s college basketball poll, which will be released Wednesday.
“This would be the one particular year that I’m all for it,” Self said. “But I don’t even put any wishful thinking into that because this is not the way it’s all intended to be. Coaches prepare their teams a certain way to peak at the right time, and I’m very proud of how my team performed all season long, but particularly in the last two months of the season … Even if that occurred, which I don’t believe it will, there would be huge asterisk on both sides of it, and I’d be the first to admit that.”
On Sunday night, NCAA vice president Dan Gavitt said brackets will not be released, based on demand from the public and some coaches and players to do so. Gavitt said it wouldn’t be authentic based on the season not being complete with 19 conference men’s basketball tournaments and eight conference women’s basketball tournaments being canceled.
“Anything less than a credible process is inconsistent with the tradition of the NCAA basketball championships,” Gavitt said. “Brackets based on hypotheticals can’t substitute for a complete selection, seeding and bracketing process.”
