BLOOMINGTON – The Big Ten presented another strong incentive for its teams to get vaccinated and heed COVID-19 protocols Monday.
In collaboration with Big Ten administrators, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Sports Medicine Committee, the conference ruled games that can’t be staged due to COVID-19 issues will result in a forfeit, with a loss for the team impacted by the virus.
If both teams are impacted by COVID-19, the game will be declared a no contest.
Indiana football entered fall camp with a vaccination rate of 91%, and with the fall semester beginning Monday, the school has required vaccinations for all students on campus. The policy was challenged all the way up to the Supreme Court, with the highest court ruling in IU’s favor of the requirement.
COVID-19 cases have surged this summer both nationally and in Indiana, with a seven-day average of 149,765 nationwide and 2,916 in the Hoosier State according to CDC records. On Monday, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVD-19 vaccine, one of three major vaccines being used to protect U.S. citizens against the virus.
