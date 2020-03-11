INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten has announced fans will not be able to attend the conference men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse starting with Thursday’s session in the wake of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Big Ten released the following statement Wednesday evening:
“The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020, attendance at all Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.
Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams.
The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.”
The Big Ten released this statement at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, changing its policy on allowing fans in the facility. The first game of the tournament, Minnesota-Northwestern, had already started with fans already inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Indiana-Nebraska game was also set to be played before fans later Wednesday night.
The Big Ten will have four days of tournament play without fans in attendance.
As the statement indicates, the ban on fans extends to the Big Ten’s spring sports programs as well.
