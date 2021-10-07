INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan center Hunter Dickinson was one of the most popular faces of Big Ten basketball last season, a 7-foot-1 center with skills on the court and a jovial personality off of it.
So in choosing to return to college for his sophomore season, Dickinson has taken advantage of his newfound economic rights through name, image and likeness opportunities. He’s launched a merchandise line in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and has some other local spots lined up.
“The NIL stuff definitely helped to be able to make some bread on the side,” Dickinson said during Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “I don’t have to go to Chipolte and wonder if I can get double chicken anymore. I’m pretty good on that.
“The NIL, it should have been in college basketball or NCAA sports a long time ago, but I’m glad they are finally doing it.”
How much NIL will impact college basketball going forward remains to be seen. But it could make some players think twice before bolting for the NBA draft, particularly those bordering on the millions guaranteed as a first-round projection and the non-guaranteed contracts offered to second-round picks.
“Players all over the country appreciate it,” said Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, the consensus Big Ten preseason player of the year. “You are able to get money. And, not leaving college, I think it’s a huge factor because kids can take their time in the process. They are not rushed to go to the NBA. I feel like kids could reflect on that and say, 'Oh yeah, let’s stay in college.' Some kids, they might want to get a degree.”
Cockburn said he has a few deals lined up he intends to keep private.
“I’m pretty sure I have deals, but I’m not going to get into details,” Cockburn said. “I let my agent do that. He just tells me what to do and where to be.”
Rutgers guard Geo Baker fought hard for NIL rights for college athletes, both behind the scenes and on social media platforms. Baker and Rutgers teammate Ron Harper Jr. said the NCAA’s decision to grant NIL rights last July factored into their decisions to return to school.
“It gets to show that we’re more than student-athletes. We’re more than people in jerseys,” Harper said. “We’re individuals. We get to show our individuality, how unique we are.”
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said one of his top players, returning guard Eric Ayala, took advantage of some NIL opportunities over the summer.
“The average for a men’s basketball player is $479 a month right now,” Turgeon said. “I mean, you see all these million-dollar deals. That’s not happening (here). It might be happening in some places, but I think a really good month for some players is $2,000 a month. That’s a really good month for a lot of people. So we will see, but it’s going to grow. It’s going to get better.”
As a member of the trend-setting Fab Five during the early 1990s, former Michigan player and now third-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard could have profited significantly on NIL deals decades ago. Howard is glad to see today’s college basketball players get those opportunities but wants them to take a cautious approach.
“We’ve got to continue to educate the student athletes on their responsibilities that comes when there is fees (that) are being paid,” Howard said. “Let’s introduce them to FICA. Let’s also introduce them to paying taxes. Let’s educate them on knowing that when they sign their name on a contract, before you put your name on it, you read it. Let’s educate them on letting them know what kind of rights that they are giving up and what kind of partnership that they are forming with their brand and with their company’s brand.
“That’s what I would encourage our student-athletes to really think this thing through and be diligent and patient.”
