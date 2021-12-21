Rising COVID-19 cases throughout the country have impacted men’s basketball programs in the Big Ten.
Three Big Ten programs – Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers – — remain on pause due to COVID-19 cases.
Rutgers had to cancel a recent matchup with Rider and postpone a matchup with Central Connecticut State. Ohio State was forced to cancel a showcase non-conference game against Kentucky in Las Vegas on Dec. 18 and also canceled a Dec. 21 home matchup with Tennessee-Martin. Penn State canceled a Dec. 18 matchup at VCU and a Dec. 22 home game against Quinnipiac.
Overall, according to an article from CBSSports.com’s Matt Norlander, more than 40 programs and 50 games have been impacted by COVID-19 the first six weeks of the season.
Some coaches have been creative in trying to reschedule canceled games. Kentucky, for example, replaced Ohio State with North Carolina and soundly beat the Tar Heels in Las Vegas, 98-69. This week, Kentucky replaced Louisville, another program on pause, with Western Kentucky, with proceeds from the game at Rupp Arena benefitting tornado relief efforts in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Another Big Ten program, Wisconsin, is seeking a replacement game this week after its scheduled game Thursday with Morgan State was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the opponent.
The Big Ten has adopted a policy similar to other conferences throughout the country that league games will result in forfeit if a team with COVID-19 issues is unable to travel or field a competitive roster. The team not impacted by COVID would receive the forfeit victory. The forfeit wins and losses, however, will not be recognized by the NCAA Tournament committee and left off team sheets.
IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis doesn’t think the forfeit rule the Big Ten has adopted is fair. The Hoosiers have yet to be impacted by the virus.
“Everyone around the league is doing the right thing, staying in, trying to stay away from people, stuff of that nature, just hang out with their team and teammates,” Jackson-Davis said. “So I mean sometimes you just can’t control if you get the virus or not. There’s a lot of people out there even that have the vaccine and the new booster shot that still have gotten it.
“So, I mean, I don’t think it’s necessarily really fair for us to cancel and forfeit if they are getting the boosters and we’re trying to do everything we can to not get the virus, and it just happens. But at the same time, too, if that’s what the league is going to do, you just have to live with it.”
BIG MONEY COORDINATORS
Ohio State and Nebraska made big splashes with coordinator hires earlier this month and weren’t afraid to spend to do it.
The Buckeyes paid $1.9 million to lure Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State to fix a defense that struggled in losses to Oregon and Michigan. The 56-year-old Knowles, who led Oklahoma State to the third-ranked total defense in the country in 2021, will make more than double what he made last season in Stillwater ($800,000).
Nebraska, meanwhile, will reportedly pay a $1 million annual salary to new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who guided Pittsburgh to the fifth-ranked total offense in the country in 2021 and helped develop Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett. Whipple made $476,000 at Pittsburgh last season.
Other coordinator hires of note in the Big Ten this month include new Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, new Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and new Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell.
Diaz, who had success as a defensive coordinator at Texas, Mississippi State and Miami before being fired as Miami’s head coach, replaces Brent Pry, who took over as the head coach at Virginia Tech. Ciarrocca is back at Minnesota, where he was offensive coordinator from 2017-19, after serving as an offensive analyst at West Virginia last season. Bell, a former offensive coordinator at Maryland and Florida State and former head coach as Massachusetts, will try to fix an Indiana offense that was ranked last in the Big Ten and 124th nationally under Nick Sheridan in 2021.
ETC.
• Ten Big Ten men’s college basketball programs were within the NCAA NET Top 50 rankings this week, which are used to help determine NCAA Tournament seeding. The list includes Purdue (4), Michigan State (13), Illinois (16), Ohio State (18), Iowa (23), Wisconsin (29), Minnesota (33), Michigan (35), Indiana (38) and Northwestern (42).
• Indiana announced a home-and-home football series with Virginia for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The Hoosiers will travel to Virginia on Sept. 4, 2027, then return home to face the Cavaliers on Sept. 16, 2028.
