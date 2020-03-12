B10 Michigan Rutgers Basketball

Immediate family members and essential personnel enter Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a game at the Big Ten men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis on Thursday. The conference announced later in the afternoon it is canceling the remaining 11 games of the tournament.

 Michael Conroy | Associated Press

The Big Ten announced Thursday it will cancel the remaining 11 games of its men's basketball tournament, effective immediately.

Michigana and Rutgers were on the court warming up for a noon tipoff at Bankers Life Fieldhouse when the decision was made. Both teams were pulled off the court moments before the news became public.

In a statement the conference announced:

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to detemine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

Tags

Recommended for you