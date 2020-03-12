The Big Ten announced Thursday it will cancel the remaining 11 games of its men's basketball tournament, effective immediately.
Michigana and Rutgers were on the court warming up for a noon tipoff at Bankers Life Fieldhouse when the decision was made. Both teams were pulled off the court moments before the news became public.
In a statement the conference announced:
"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to detemine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."
