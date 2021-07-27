BLOOMINGTON — It’s your move, Big Ten.
With Oklahoma and Texas formally requesting invitations to the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday, the question remains how the Big Ten will act or — in this case — react moving forward. The rights agreement between Texas, Oklahoma and the Big 12 expires July 1, 2025, but the thought is both schools will pay penalties to get out of the deal before that and perhaps join the SEC as early as 2022 to create a 16-team, super conference.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren divulged little when news broke of the intentions of Oklahoma and Texas last week. Warren announced the hiring of former Wisconsin football coach and outgoing athletic director Barry Alvarez as a conference football advisor and said he would lean on Alvarez for advice, along with consulting with school chancellors and presidents.
“From where we sit, we’re always constantly evaluating what’s in the best interests of the conference,” Warren said at Big Ten media days last week.
ESPN.com’s Adam Rittenberg reported for the Big Ten to consider matching the SEC with 16 teams, schools would be required to be members of the Association of American Universities. Currently, 13 of the 14 Big Ten schools are AAU members, with Nebraska the lone exception. Nebraska was an AAU member when it joined the conference in 2011 but has since lost that status.
Speculation has swirled west, with the possibility of the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA in order to capture the lucrative Los Angeles/Southern California television market. But whether the Big Ten would raid the Pac-12, given their long standing relationship that dates back to the formation of the Rose Bowl in 1902, remains to be seen.
Another option is Kansas, an AAU school that brings strong basketball pedigree but little success in football. Iowa State, another Big 12 school, would add a natural rivalry with Iowa but no substantial gain in television viewership.
Notre Dame is in the Big Ten footprint and brings a national brand, but its television deal with NBC and desire to remain independent remains paramount to its interests. The Fighting Irish played in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year out of necessity due to COVID-19 and have an agreement to play five ACC football teams each year. If Notre Dame were to join a conference, the ACC would likely get the first call.
Between revenue losses due to COVID-19 last season and NIL rights that could morph into future pay-for-play for college athletes, the pressure for colleges to create more revenues within their athletic departments is increasing. That could prompt pressure for other conferences to follow the SEC’s lead and expand.
“We’re at an inflection point in college athletics,” Warren said. “So whether it’s name, image and likeness, whether it’s the Austin case, whether it’s potential college football playoff expansion, whether it’s schools from one conference joining another conference, these are the kind of issues that we all will be dealing with here this year and for many years in the future.”
Indiana football coach Tom Allen, who coached in the SEC and American Athletic Conference before returning to the Big Ten in 2016, said he’s been around long enough to know change is inevitable.
“The landscape is changing,” Allen said. “I even think about, like, West Virginia is in the Big 12. That doesn’t make sense to me because I was raised where everything was regional … even the players we recruit, they are like, ‘Hey, I’m best friends with so and so, but you guys are four states away, but we met at this camp and we met at this,’ and I get it. There is kind of a connection with everybody.
“So I think those barriers are kind of broken down a little bit. So I guess because of that, I’m not as surprised as I may have would have been in the past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.