With the NCAA extending a dead period on recruiting until May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, coaches throughout the Big Ten have been forced to adjust in maintaining relationships with high school athletes.
Under the moratorium, coaches aren’t allowed to host athletes on campus or make in-home visits. But coaches are allowed to engage with recruits through mobile devices and written correspondence.
For Indiana football coach Tom Allen, it has meant showcasing the school through virtual tours on mobile apps such as Zoom, Skype and FaceTime.
“The virtual tours have become a very important part of this, to be able to showcase our facilities, (which) as we all know have improved dramatically in the several last years, and so being able to get the players here virtually is important,” Allen said. “It’s not the same as a face-to-face, so it’s definitely impacted us, but it’s impacted everybody.”
Allen also has assistant coaches calling potential recruiting targets from the Class of 2021 and 2022, and is ready to jump on the phone when needed. Under Allen, IU has landed three straight national recruiting classes in the top 50, which served as a big factor in the school’s jump from five to eight wins in 2019.
“Our coaches are doing a tremendous job of getting me on the phone with our guys,” Allen said. “We have a full slate of calls that come in every single day. We have a different position group that we focus on, and as this whole afternoon slate is filled for me to get on the phone with players and their parents and to be able to build those relationships.”
IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren and her assistants have been working the phones as well as the Hoosiers are looking to build off a record 24-win season in 2019-20. Moren was able to sneak in a pair of in-home visits shortly before dead period started in mid-March.
“Instead of being in the homes of these kids and being able to sit down with their parents and see them eye to eye, now we’re being relegated, you have to do it through Zoom, and that’s been I think a challenge in and of itself,” Moren said.
Moren said the biggest obstacle is being unable to showcase the chemistry she shares with her assistant coaches and staff.
“Parents and kids and recruits see that, and you can’t see that and feel that on a virtual call, on a Zoom call,” Moren said.
IU baseball coach Jeff Mercer’s main focus has been reassuring his 2020 commitments.
“We’ve been making sure that they understand that they’re safe and where they stand with the program,” Mercer said. “As far as what we do next, we’re communicating with some younger players, we’re keeping in contact with some of the guys we were recruiting for next year and then, realistically, we’re just holding our ground until we see what the new rules of engagement are going to be.”
The cease in all football-related activities has prevented first-year Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca from hitting the recruiting trail and establishing rapport with Nittany Lions’ targets. Ciarrocca said the issue is one football coaches around the country are attempting to navigate.
“It’s been just a little bit more challenging,” Ciarrocca said. “As far as recruiting goes, everybody is dealing with the same thing. I don’t see it being an advantage or a disadvantage for anybody. It would be great if I could get out and watch the quarterbacks throw. It’s great when kids can come on campus and we can spend time interacting with them in person and getting a feel for them and whether or not they’re the right people for your program.”
Ciarrocca and other Penn State coaches have used Apple’s FaceTime application and similar video-based platforms to connect with prospects. Although players haven’t been able to visit campus, the hiatus hasn’t appeared to slow the program’s progress.
In late March, the Nittany Lions secured the verbal commitment of four-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall. Although Tengwall was slated to give his commitment later this spring, he said he was secure enough in his decision to commit to Penn State earlier than expected. Tengwall selected Penn State over Notre Dame.
“It gave me a lot of time to think,” Tengwall said during a commitment video he posted on Twitter. “I feel like that was big. I don’t feel like I rushed this at all. I really thought about it a lot. This is really what I wanted to do.”
IU also secured a pair of 2021 verbal commitments this week from forward Logan Duncomb (men’s basketball) and guard Paige Price (women’s basketball).
Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tim Banks said the ability to use platforms such as FaceTime and others has been vital to sustaining preexisting relationships with recruits and their families, as it helps those prospects feel secure and connected to coaches during this lull. While it reinforces decisions of players like Tengwall, it also allows less familiar recruits who are interested to better get to know coaching staffs.
“Some of the ones you’re recruiting that have not had the opportunity to have on campus but you’ve developed a nice relationship with via social media and technology,” Banks said. “I think those guys are hoping that once this thing is under control, that they’ll have an opportunity to visit.”
