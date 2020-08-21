The Indiana men’s soccer program has a rich, winning tradition, with eight NCAA championships and seven more NCAA runner-up finishes.
With a $7 million renovation complete at IU’s home soccer field, Armstrong Stadium, there was much anticipation heading into the 2020 season.
Like all Big Ten sports this fall, men’s soccer was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no timetable as to when or if men’s soccer will be played in the spring, but the NCAA announced Friday it will work toward moving Division I fall championships to the spring, providing hope the Hoosiers could still compete for a national title during the academic school year.
“It was a little tough to hear, even if some people expected it,” said Indiana men’s senior midfielder Spencer Glass. “But I think now it’s just the mindset of, it’s going to be a little longer road and challenge to a national championship. But we’re up for it.”
For Indiana men’s soccer coach Todd Yeagley, the challenge is to keep the Hoosiers motivated in a fall without games. This week, the NCAA approved a 12-hour-a-week practice rule for all fall sports athletes, allowing five hours per week for on field competition.
“Like we’ve seen for the past five months, everything is fluid on the table. It’s like the word of the year, fluid,” Yeagley said. “It’s the ultimate challenge to stay focused on, like, what we know, and sometimes we know very little, all except we can prepare. We have a very competitive group, our guys are very motivated to continue to train and move forward with that and with the season hopefully on the horizon, that gives them extremely extra motivation.”
The ripple effects of the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports have been felt at non-revenue programs throughout the conference. On Friday, Iowa announced it will cut four athletic programs — men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams — at the end of the 2020-21 academic year as a result of the conference's decision. The loss of football revenue this fall factored into the decision.
“With the Big Ten Conference’s postponement of fall competition on August 11, UI Athletics now projects lost revenue of approximately $100M and an overall deficit between $60-75M this fiscal year,” Iowa said in a statement. “A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging.”
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said she and her athletic department staff are working diligently to prevent the school from trimming any of its 31 athletic programs. However, she knows the unprecedented financial challenges the loss of a fall sports season presents.
“We have a long history and tradition of comprehensive excellence across a fairly large number of sports,” Barbour said. “Certainly, one of my goals would be to continue that tradition and continue that as one of our long-held values. But having said that, obviously, this is going to be a very difficult financial situation, and I have tasked our team and certainly impart looking at every available measure to close the gap of whatever the revenue is we’re going to lose.”
IU’s attempt to mitigate financial losses has included football coach Tom Allen, men’s basketball coach Archie Miller and new athletic director Scott Dolson donating back 10% of their salaries to the athletic department. Dolson said the goal is for IU not to cut any of its 24 men’s and women’s sports.
Indiana women’s volleyball coach Steve Aird was excited about starting a fall season with an incoming freshman class rated the highest in school history. But Aird said he’s trying to get the team to keep things in proper perspective, considering COVID-19 has claimed more than 170,000 lives since the outbreak began in March.
“We talk a lot about just being grateful,” Aird said. “I tell the kids on our roster all the time, they’ve got a roof, they’ve got food, they’ve got internet, they’ve got people around them who care and this is hopefully a short-term thing in the spans of their lives. That we’ve got to just spend some time being grateful for what they have and not feeling like it’s a morgue because real people are dealing with real problems. We’re still training and getting to practice and spend time with each other, so we’re trying to stay as positive as possible.”
Aird said pushing the season back to the spring could have a positive effect on getting his new players integrated.
“The volleyball model is tough,” Aird said. “The kids come in, in the spring, in the summer we don’t get to spend any real time with them. You get two-and-a-half weeks of preseason, and then you are playing matches against really good teams. For us this year, it would have been a challenge early, at least for the first month of so, trying to figure out a lineup.”
Penn State opened its campus back to student-athletes in June. Along with football, the Nittany Lions’ women’s soccer and women’s volleyball programs were among the teams that returned to State College.
Penn State’s women’s soccer team went 17-7-1 last season, won the Big Ten title and reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 16, where the Nittany Lions lost to eventual national champion Stanford.
The Nittany Lions won an NCAA championship during the 2015 season, and last year marked the program’s 25th consecutive postseason trip. Another experienced team this fall was poised to again make a deep run into the last two months of the year.
“I’m gutted for our group, and my heart goes out to all fall sport athletes experiencing this loss,” Penn State coach Erica Dambach said on Twitter last week. “Our players did everything they could within their control, and unfortunately it still wasn’t enough. I’ve never been more proud to be their coach.”
Like Penn State women’s soccer, Penn State’s women’s volleyball program is heralded among the best in the nation. The Nittany Lions have played in 39 consecutive AIAW/NCAA tournaments, one for each year head coach Russ Rose has led the program.
Penn State women’s volleyball program owns seven national titles, with the last one occurring during the 2014 season.
The Nittany Lions went 27-6 overall last year and saw their season end with a loss to eventual national champion Stanford in the NCAA Regional Final at Stanford.
“I am proud of the way the women on this team have handled the situation and the work they have put in to create a safe and healthy environment during early season workouts and practice,” Rose said in a statement. “I am confident they will continue those efforts, and we will come back as strong as ever. We look forward to the next chance we get to represent Penn State.”
Barbour said while her teams’ players and coaches were initially gutted by the Big Ten’s announcement, it hasn’t dampened the spirit of competition.
“In the main, they’re excited about an opportunity; excited about the ability to wait for something, to train for something, to use the fall as true player development,” Barbour said. “They’re going to look for the silver linings here. We all took a little pause in the middle of last week. I had my own little temper tantrum in my disappointment that there weren’t going to be any fall sports.”
