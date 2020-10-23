The start of Big Ten football this weekend could also have a significant financial impact in states throughout the Midwest where sports gambling is legal.
Indiana, which legalized sports wagering in September 2019, already recorded a record $207.45 million handle with the return of the NFL in September, resulting in a $14.3 million hold and $1.36 million in tax revenue.
“There’s a very good chance you see a bump in that number as well contributing to that overall handle increasing,” said Chris Alturda, a national sports betting expert for PennBets.com.
Pennsylvania brought in a $462.79 million handle in September, up 26.8% from the previous month, while New Jersey set a record $748 million handle. Illinois, which tallied $140 million in sports bets in August, has yet to tabulate September numbers.
Along with the return of the NFL and college football in some conferences in September, Alturda said the increased sports betting revenue in Indiana could be attributed to more online options.
“During most of the football year last year it ranged between three to five betting options. This year there will be nine total, so you are going to possibly see some of that handle reflected,” Alturda said.
The Barstool App, which is available in Pennsylvania, is eyeing Indiana as a potential new market in 2021, joining more established sports gambling sites in the Hoosier State such as DraftKings and FanDuel.
Per BetOnline.ag, Ohio State is opening the season at 4/15 odds to win the Big Ten football championship, followed by Penn State and Wisconsin at 5-1. Purdue and Indiana are both opening the season at 150-1 odds to win the Big Ten title.
Alturda said he doesn’t expect much trepidation from sports bettors regarding being unsure of Big Ten teams following the long layoff to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s something that depends on the bettor,” Alturda said. “Obviously you have bettors who are more savvy who are going to research heading into such picks. There will be some that will be kind of happy that your favorite conference is back, so there will be some in that regard. But I think at this point now most bettors do their due diligence on such games, and there’s no lack of information available to find these things out.”
Other futures bets, such as Heisman Trophy odds, are becoming clearer since the college football season began last month in other conferences throughout the country. Per BetOnline, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the current Heisman favorite at 4-7 odds. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who will take his first snap of the season Saturday, is at 7-1.
“Those Heisman odds will recalibrate themselves, and then also when the Big Ten and Pac-12 come back online, I think you are going to see those futures get recalibrated as well,” Alturda said.
