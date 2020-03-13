BLOOMINGTON -- The last of the conference's organized sports activities was put on hold by the Big Ten on Friday.
The conference announced all organized sports activities have been suspended until April 6, at which time they will be re-evaluated.
That means no more spring practice for the Indiana football team. No practices or film sessions for any team at IU or throughout the conference, regular season or offseason. All contests for winter and spring sports will remain suspended until the end of the 2019-20 semester, per the Big Ten’s announcement Thursday.
The precautions have been made in the wake of the growing coronavirus pandemic in the United States. To date, 1,663 positive tests have been reported for coronavirus in the U.S., with 40 deaths as a result from the virus.
The conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
