The NBA 2k24 Summer League has seemingly taken on greater importance with each passing season. A sign of the greater visibility the Summer League has is that every game will be televised on ESPN or NBA TV for the 2023 edition in Las Vegas, which starts on Friday and finishes on July 17.
Per usual, the Big Ten is well-represented on the Summer League rosters.
As of Saturday, several teams had yet to post official rosters, so more players could be added, but 15 Big Ten players who played in the league last season are on NBA Summer League rosters.
When you include Big Ten alums from previous seasons? A total of 42 Big Ten alums were participating as of when this story was published.
The Orlando Magic have the largest Big Ten contingent on their Summer League rosters with five players, including three Michigan alums – Jett Howard, Caleb Houstan and D.J. Wilson.
Three of the five players who turned pro from the All-Big Ten First Team are playing the Summer League. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State), Kris Murray (Portland) and Jalen Pickett (Denver) will all be in-action.
As it is for every college player, the Big Ten alums are still growing accustomed to what it takes to get it done at the professional level.
“The speed surprised me. Not really surprised me, but just watch it on TV and then you get out there and do it, it's just something that you've got to get used to. But overall it's been really solid,” Jackson-Davis said. “I feel like the guys brought me in right away that I'm with in Summer League, so just got to continue to work.
Obviously, no one wants to demonstrate any habits that would suggest a poor work ethic.
“As a young guy, I’m going to be a sponge. I’m going to come in and learn as much as I can as early as I can. Whatever they ask me, I’ll do, if my role expands, so be it, but I’m definitely going to work,” said former Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh, who is on the Utah Jazz squad.
The NBA Summer League doesn’t guarantee anything as far as NBA status is concerned. Even if you’re drafted, and even if you produce, there’s no guarantee of playing time in the NBA season.
However, it can give teams a look. For example, former Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. was not taken in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he played decent in the Summer League and he later played nine games for the Toronto Raptors.
SCHEDULES COMING TOGETHER
The Big Ten hasn’t yet announced dates for conference games, but several Big Ten schools have announced portions or all of their nonconference schedules.
Some interesting games include Purdue’s trip to Toronto (home of Zach Edey) to take on Alabama on Dec. 9. The Boilermakers are also taking part in the Maui Invitational, part of a field that includes Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette and future Big Ten foe UCLA among others, and Purdue plays Arizona in Indianapolis on Dec. 16.
Indiana is in a four-team field with Connecticut, Texas and Louisville at the Empire Classic in New York on Nov. 19-20. The Hoosiers also host Kansas on Dec. 16.
Michigan is taking part in the Battle 4 Atlantis from Nov. 22-24, part of a field that includes Arkansas, North Carolina and Villanova among others. Michigan is also playing Florida on a neutral floor in Charlotte for the Jumpman Invitational on Dec. 19.
Ohio State will play Alabama and possibly Oregon in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. on Nov. 24-25.
Wisconsin will play a home-and-home series with Arizona, starting with a trip to Tuscon on Dec. 9. The Badgers host Tennessee to start the season and will also play at least one of Virginia, West Virginia or SMU at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.