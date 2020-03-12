INDIANAPOLIS -- The Big Ten and sports world at large will be taking an indefinite hiatus in the wake of growing concerns surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.
It began early Thursday, when the Big Ten announced it was canceling its men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time in the 22-year history of the event.
By the end of the day, the Big Ten announced it had canceled all spring and winter sporting events until the end of the 2019-20 academic year, while the NCAA announced it had canceled all postseason events. No March Madness. No men’s or women’s NCAA basketball tournaments.
“It goes without saying that our department is taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and fans is our highest priority. We fully support the Big Ten Conference’s move to cancel conference-related sports events and activities for the remainder of the school year.”
As for canceling the Big Ten Tournament, new league commissioner Kevin Warren felt the risks outweighed the rewards.
“There are just too many people telling me, 'I don’t know,' and I get concerned when I hear 'I don’t know' too many times,” Warren said. “I don’t want to have any regrets and do the right thing because if something had gone awry here, I don’t want to be in a position looking back saying 'If only we could have canceled this tournament.'”
The Big Ten released the statement the tournament was canceled at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, a little more than 15 minutes before the scheduled first game between nine-seed Michigan and eight-seed Rutgers was to be played without fans in attendance. Both teams were warming up on the court and preparing to play before the decision was made
“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement read. “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”
Warren wished he could have made the decision before Rutgers and Michigan took the floor, but he had to consult with several chancellors, athletic directors and coaches regarding schedules before calling the tournament.
“The biggest thing is we made the right decision,” Warren said. “I feel very good with our decision. I’m very confident with it. We have a fiduciary responsibility in the Big Ten to show leadership, especially in tough times, and I think that’s something we did today.”
Soon after the Big Ten’s decision, several other major conferences followed suit, including the SEC, Big 12, Pac 12 and ACC. The Big East played the first half of its scheduled tournament game between St. John’s and Creighton before declaring the tournament canceled at halftime.
“We are in full support of Commissioner Kevin Warren and Big Ten Conference presidents and administrators in cancelling the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament,” Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said. “This is a fluid situation that is new to all of us. We will continue to monitor information through the Big Ten Conference and NCAA and move forward accordingly.”
Two Big Ten tournament games were played Wednesday night in front of fans, with Minnesota beating Northwestern 74-57 and Indiana beating Nebraska 89-64.
Some anxious moments occurred after the Indiana-Nebraska game because Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the bench with three minutes remaining due to an illness.
Nebraska players were quarantined in the locker room for more than an hour, and Hoiberg was tested at an area hospital, where he was diagnosed with Influenza-A. After the diagnosis, Nebraska players left the locker room and returned to the team hotel.
Earlier Wednesday night, the NBA announced it was postponing its season after one of its players, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19. One of Gobert’s teammates, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, tested positive Thursday.
“You grind it out and get to this point of the season, it's the most special time for our young guys,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said Wednesday night. “It's the most special time for, obviously, the fans, and to get here with this happening, obviously, is a little bit unfortunate. So I think we're all crossing our fingers and hoping for the best, which is allowing us to continue to play.
"But like I said, when experts speak up, you'd better listen, and I think the NBA just probably put the sporting world on hold. We'll hope for the best that clearly we're preparing to play (Thursday). Hopefully, that continues on.”
More cancellations and postponements were announced throughout the sports world as Thursday progressed.
Indiana University announced its spring football game April 17 had been canceled, before the Big Ten’s decision to cancel all winter and spring events.
Also Thursday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches reached out to NCAA officials, calling for an indefinite suspension for all in-person recruiting activity due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Board believes this proactive measure is appropriate to minimize the risk for coaches, prospective student-athletes and their families,” the statement read.
Indiana announced later Thursday it has put a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.