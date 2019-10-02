CHICAGO --- As Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day began Wednesday morning, many of the questions focused on a California law that could change the landscape of college sports.
The Fair Pay to Play Act, signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, will allow college athletes to profit off their name and likeness beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
The NCAA has threatened banning California schools from postseason events as a result, but on Monday issued a statement after the law was passed saying it will consider making adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education.
Outgoing Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany said a line should be drawn between players who want to turn professional and those who want to play in college.
“We're not the minor leagues,” Delany said. “We're involved in an enterprise that touches 100,000 players, and maybe there's one percent or two percent that may have commercial value, but I would prefer that they have the choice to move that into the professional ranks because I really don't see much difference myself between name image and likeness payments by a corporate sponsor or pay for play.”
Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo doesn’t think politicians should be involved in governing college sports.
“I'm baffled by that a little bit,” Izzo said. “I'm in for players getting whatever they can get. I just don't know what the effects are going to be.”
But several other coaches think athletes should be able to profit off their name, image and likeness, with Minnesota men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino being the most vocal proponent.
“It's progress,” Pitino said. “I think over the last couple years, we're headed in the right direction with taking care of our student-athletes. I don't know exactly what it's going to be, but I think it's a good idea.
“I know a lot of people have been pushing for it. I think the biggest thing now is just getting everybody on the same page, getting all the states, getting the NCAA, getting everybody working together.”
Indiana men’s basketball coach Archie Miller expressed mixed views on the law.
“If you can make a young kid, student-athlete's life a lot better, if they have the ability to take advantage of it, then we should be able to do that at some point,” Miller said. “But there also has to be consideration for the overall good of the game, the overall good of collegiate sports and the universities in general.”
PROCTOR ADAPTING
Purdue coach Matt Painter has been pleased with the progress of graduate transfer guard Jahaad Proctor, who is learning a new system after coming in from High Point this summer.
Proctor averaged 19.1 points at High Point and is expected to mitigate some of the offensive production lost with the departure of Carsen Edwards, who averaged a Big Ten high 24.3 points last season.
“We thought when we lost Carsen, we needed somebody with a little bit more experience in that mix,” Painter said. “But he can really put the ball in the basket. He averaged 19 points last year for High Point, played for one of the best coaches in the country in Tubby Smith.
“So when he messes up on defense, I'm always on him that he should know better because the guy he played for at High Point was such a good coach. But we're excited to have him.”
EASTERN NAMED ALL BIG-TEN
Purdue junior point guard Nojel Eastern was one of 10 players named to the preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday.
Cassius Winston was named Big Ten preseason player of the year. The remaining preseason Big Ten team includes Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp, Maryland senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith, Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson, Michigan State junior forward Xavier Simpson, Ohio State junior forward Kaleb Wesson and Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens.
THE GODFATHER
New Michigan coach Juwan Howard was asked about the addition of former St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli to his staff. While Howard has never been a head coach at any level, serving six seasons as an assistant with the Miami Heat, Martelli, 65, spent 24 years as a head coach at St. Joe’s before being fired last March.
“His name is the Godfather,” Howard said. “I think hiring Coach Martelli, to let you know this, that, A, I'm humbled, B, that I respect guys who have been head coaches and have a ton of experience.
“I would be a fool not to sit there and pick coach's brain or use him. He's on the staff. He's a guy that I'm going to lean on a lot.”
Later, Howard was asked if he had to explain to players he’s recruiting about the Fab Five
“A lot of our guys do their homework,” Howard said. “They're very smart. They know what the Fab Five is. They understand what I've done at my collegiate level. They've seen -- I think the majority of them have seen the Fab Five documentary.
“Chris Webber in my opinion is a Hall of Famer, not only on the collegiate level but also on the NBA level. Keep in mind, I recruited Chris Webber to come to the University of Michigan, and at that time people said,'Hey, how can two guys that play the same position coexist on the floor?' But we had an amazing coach like Steve Fisher who figured it out, and we've had a lot of success and learned a lot from Coach Fisher. But Chris is a Michigan man.”
WEIGHTY SUBJECT
Miller was asked, given the injury history of IU senior center De’Ron Davis, if there were any plans to handle him differently during preseason practices.
“He’s had a healthy offseason,” Miller said. “Right now, as he comes into the start of practices, I think to me, mentally, he’s ready to roll. Physically, he’s got to get through things all guys do here early in the year, nicks, bruises …
“Last year at this time, he was 275 (pounds). This year he’s in the low 250s. He’s obviously in a better place. For us, De’Ron heading into the season, it’s not about Oct. 1, it’s about getting him ready for November, December and then into conference play.”
TOURNEY TICKETS
The Big Ten announced tickets for the men's basketball tournament, to be held from March 11-15, 2020, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, will go on sale to the general public for all sessions Saturday.
Tickets will go on sale at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office at 10 a.m. and also will be available to order online at Ticketmaster.com.
