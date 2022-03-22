BLOOMINGTON -- The first weekend of the 2022 NCAA Tournament was another the Big Ten would rather forget.
The league landed nine bids to the big dance, the most of any conference in the country. But by the end of the weekend, only two teams were left standing to advance to the Sweet 16.
One was a surprise, as 11-seed Michigan upset No. 6 Colorado State and No. 3 Tennessee in Indianapolis. It was redemption for Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who on the same floor watched his team blow a 17-point lead to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament.
Howard was suspended five games to close the regular season for throwing a punch during a dust-up in the postgame handshake line with Wisconsin but was more gleeful in celebrating with former Fab Five teammates Chris Webber and Ray Jackson with bear hugs following the upset win over the Vols.
Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson led the way for Michigan in the Tennessee win with 27 points, with guard Eli Brooks adding 23 points.
“There has never been a moment where our guys have been one foot in, one foot out,” Howard said. “They’ve bought into the culture and trusted the culture.”
Another was expected, as third-seeded Purdue advanced with wins over 14th-seeded Yale and sixth-seeded Texas. With 409 career wins in 19 seasons, an argument could be made Purdue coach Matt Painter is the best coach in college basketball who has yet to reach a Final Four.
Painter will get a chance to lead Purdue there this weekend, with a game Friday against 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in Philadelphia. If Purdue wins, it will face the winner of the game between No. 9 seed North Carolina and No. 4 UCLA on Sunday in the Elite Eight.
Overall, the Big Ten went 9-7 in NCAA Tournament action during the first week, with co-regular season champions Illinois and Wisconsin falling in the Round of 32. Iowa, the Big Ten tournament champion, was upset by No. 12 seed Richmond in the first round of the tournament.
“Illinois could have played better,” Sporting News and Big Ten Network analyst Mike DeCourcy said on the Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle on Tuesday. “They did not play well. Iowa should not have struggled the way that they did. They got frustrated too easily. But getting Michigan into the Sweet 16 was an accomplishment, and of course Purdue held their seed.”
FOUR IN WOMEN’S SWEET 16
It was a more memorable showing for Big Ten teams in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, with four teams advancing to the Sweet 16. It matched the conference record set last season.
Michigan, Indiana, Maryland and Ohio State all moved on after posting two wins in regionals over the weekend.
Big Ten regular season and conference champion Iowa stumbled. The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes were upset by No. 10 Creighton on Sunday. Lauren Jensen, an Iowa transfer, hit the go-ahead basket for Creighton -- a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. Jensen led Creighton with 19 points.
Creighton’s defense effectively bottled up Iowa star Caitlin Clark, holding the nation’s leading scorer to 15 points on 4-of-19 shooting.
“They executed down the stretch, and we didn’t,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of little things you can pick from a one-possession game. I think, overall, it’s going to be a lot of fuel to the fire next year. I think that’s all you can use it for at this point.
“Obviously, we’re frustrated, we’re disappointed, we’re sad but we have our core coming back, and I think that’s something bright to look forward to as well.”
ETC.
• The Big Ten announced a partnership with Data Clymer, a premier data engineering and analytics consulting firm. The firm will help the Big Ten build a cutting-edge, cloud data platform that will transform how the conference engages fans, conducts business, and identifies innovative growth opportunities.
• Seven Big Ten programs -- Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Ohio State -- earned spots to compete in the NCAA women’s gymnastics regionals from March 30 to April 2 at campus sites across the country.