Through Wednesday’s games? Six Big Ten Conference men’s basketball teams have been fortunate to start the same starting five in all of their games so far.
Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin are the lucky ones who have had starting lineup continuity.
However, that number is guaranteed to shrink to five after Thursday’s games as injury woes begin to become acute for some Big Ten teams.
Michigan will be the school that will drop out of the continuity gang. Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during the Wolverines’ 73-69 loss to Kentucky at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday.
Michigan plays at Minnesota on Thursday night.
Llewellyn’s absence is damaging to a Michigan team that didn’t have a lot of backcourt depth to start with. Llewellyn’s numbers (7 ppg, 2.8 apg) weren’t spectacular, but the Princeton transfer was Michigan’s only proven true point guard. Without him?
A 5-3 Michigan team that was already unbalanced with more frontcourt than backcourt talent becomes even more so.
Impact injuries have hit elsewhere and a big one going into Thursday’s games was the status of Iowa’s All-Big Ten forward Kris Murray. He was ruled out of Iowa’s Thursday intra-state rivalry matchup against Iowa State with a “lower body” injury.
Murray (19.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg) was one of the best individual performers in the Big Ten. The status and length of time his injury requires is not known, but the Hawkeyes would have to replace 23.2% of its scoring and 25.5% of their rebounding.
Injuries are part of the game and they’ve been so for a few additional Big Ten programs throughout the season.
Michigan State only recently got reserve guard Jaden Akins back, but the Spartans have not had the services of forward Malik Hall, who has not played since Nov. 18 with a foot injury.
Other Big Ten teams have had some success managing their injuries. Indiana has lost important contributors Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino at various points of the season, but have managed to lose just once.
That 63-48 defeat at Rutgers last Saturday was with Hood-Schifino missing in action with a back injury.
SHREWSBERRY PLEADS FOR FANS
With Big Ten Conference play underway? Fans of conference teams have already witnessed raucous atmospheres at Maryland, Rutgers, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Indiana as they opened their conference home slates.
One exception to the home cauldron rule inside the Big Ten has historically been Penn State.
While Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana had five-figure crowds at their first Big Ten home games (Wisconsin likely did too, it didn’t release attendance figures from its opener) and Rutgers’ Jersey Mike’s Arena was filled to its 8,000-capacity for its Big Ten home opener against Indiana, Penn State lags behind.
Inside Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, with 15,000-plus capacity, the Nittany Lions rarely have the benefit of an intimidating home court.
Prior to its game on Wednesday against Michigan State, Penn State had averaged just 6,357 fans for its four nonconference home games, including a low of 5,652 in a Nov. 25 win against Lafayette.
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry was asked about Penn State’s low attendance and made an impassioned plea to Nittany Lions’ fans to show up.
“The students and people who have come have been great. We need more. There’s more people walking around this campus. What are we doing?” Shrewsberry said.
“If you have something going on? Have at it. I was a college student and I was busy. I’m a college coach and I’m busy. But if I don’t have anything going on? I go to hockey games. I go to volleyball. There’s things going on,” he added.
“We play hard as hell every single possession. We’re just competing. If you can’t appreciate that? I don’t know what you want to appreciate. I don’t know what you want to watch,” Shrewsberry pleaded.
Shrewsberry, in his second year at Penn State, has been around the Big Ten his fair share when he was an assistant at Purdue. He knows that a great home atmosphere can make a big difference.
“Why not give (Penn State’s players) some juice and see how fun it is?” Shrewsberry said. “I’ve been in some of these buzzsaws. On Saturday, we’re going to Illinois and it’s going to be sold out. It will be an absolute nightmare to play in. People shouldn’t come here and get a break,” Shrewsberry said.
Penn State lost 67-58 to Michigan State at the Jordan Center on Wednesday. Attendance was announced at 8,302.
LOOKING AHEAD
Big Ten schools are still in that tweener phase where there are nonconference games mixed in with conference contests. The 20-game Big Ten schedule means most schools play two Big Ten games in December.
The next marquee game is of the nonconference variety as No. 14 Indiana faces No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday. Indiana coach Mike Woodson made a concerted effort to improve the Hoosiers’ schedule as this is one game that came of that mission.
The Hoosiers passed one true road test (a win at Xavier on Nov. 18), passed the ranked-team-at-home test (North Carolina on Nov. 30, but then failed the Big Ten road test (at Rutgers last Saturday).
Arizona started the season with three 100-plus scoring games out of four, and then beat then-No. 17 San Diego State by 17 and then-No. 7 Creighton by two. The Wildcats suffered their only loss at Utah on Dec. 1.
Most Big Ten schools have final exams next week, but No. 13 Maryland bucks the trend and will take part in two high-profile games. The Terrapins play No. 7 Tennessee in the Basketball Hall Of Fame Invitational at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday.
The Terps then turn around and host No. 19 UCLA at XFiniity Center in College Park, Md. next Wednesday.
The best conference matchup is Wisconsin’s visit to Iowa on Sunday. Both teams are floating just outside the top 25.
It remains to be seen if Murray will play for the Hawkeyes, but even if he does? The Badgers are coming in hot after a 64-59 home win knocked Maryland from the unbeaten ranks on Tursday and there was an 80-77 road win over intra-state rival Marquette last Saturday.