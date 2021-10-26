Entering the last weekend of October, the surprise marquee game in Big Ten play isn’t No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State.
Instead, it’s No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, who unexpectedly have remained the last two unbeaten teams standing in the league.
ESPN College GameDay will roll into East Lansing, Michigan, for the battle for the Paul Bunyon-Governor of Michigan Trophy. The game will be televised at noon on FOX.
Both teams have won by keeping the ball on the ground. Michigan leads the conference in rushing offense at 253.3 yards per game and an eye-popping 25 rushing TDs. Michigan State features the Big Ten’s top running back, Kenneth Walker III, who averages 142.4 yards per game.
The significance of the game isn’t lost on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
“I mean, you’re talking about all the way?” Harbaugh told reporters at his weekly press conference. “Win the conference? Win the national championship? Yeah, it’s an elimination mindset. You got a playoff mindset at this point.”
Michigan State has won five of the last eight meetings, including a 27-24 win in Ann Arbor last year.
Second-year Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has been hounded more by questions not involving the rivalry. Tucker is a rumored strong candidate for the opening at LSU after the school announced a separation agreement with Ed Orgeron earlier this month.
It wouldn’t be the first time a Michigan State coach jumped ship for the Bayou. Former Spartans coach Nick Saban left Michigan State for LSU in 2000.
“My focus is on the upcoming game versus the school down the road,” Tucker said at his Monday press conference, when asked about LSU rumors. “That’s where my concentration and my focus is, and I really appreciate you understanding that.”
SITKOWSKI SIDELINED
The thrilling 20-18 nine-overtime upset by Illinois at Penn State came at a cost.
Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski suffered a broken arm during one of the overtime 2-point conversion attempts, an injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.
With Sitkowski out, Illinois backup Brandon Peters threw the game-winning 2-point conversion to Casey Washington. Peters will start the remainder of the season, beginning Saturday against Rutgers.
HOOPS GALORE
It’s shaping up to be another strong season for men’s basketball in the Big Ten Conference.
Five teams were named to the AP Top 25, led by defending conference champion Michigan at No. 6, Purdue at No. 7, Illinois at No. 11, Ohio State at No. 17 and No. 21 Maryland.
Michigan State, Indiana and Rutgers also received votes in the poll. All eight teams have the potential to represent the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament next March.
Two Big Ten players – Illinois center Kofi Cockburn and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis – were named to the AP preseason All-American team Monday.
