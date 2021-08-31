BLOOMINGTON — As the Big Ten enters Week 1 of the college football season, all eyes will be focused on the man under center.
Quarterback performance already played an important factor in the first conference game, as Illinois knocked off Nebraska 30-22 in Bret Bielema’s coaching debut last Saturday. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 16 of 32 passes for 232 yards, passing for one TD and scoring a rushing TD on a 75-yard scramble. But Martinez also lost a costly fumble late in the first half Illinois returned for a TD, a score that turned out to be the difference in the game.
For Illinois, starting quarterback Brandon Peters was knocked out of the game early with a shoulder injury, but Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski dazzled in relief. Sitkowski completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two TDs, posting a quarterback rating of 193.44. Sitkowski’s best throw came on a 45-yard sideline strike to receiver Deuce Spann down to the 1-yard line, which set up a TD pass to Isaiah Williams.
More big throws and big plays should come from Big Ten quarterbacks in the coming weeks. Here’s a look at the top five Big Ten quarterbacks entering the 2021 season:
1. Michael Penix Jr., Indiana: The issue with Penix over the past two seasons has never been about ability but durability, as he hasn’t been able to complete a full season as a starting quarterback due to various injuries. But few can doubt his arm talent, leadership and athletic ability. Penix emerged on the national stage last season with his game-winning 2-point conversion that hit the pylon against Penn State and his 495-yard, five-TD effort in a losing cause against Ohio State. He passed for 1,645 yards with 14 TDs and four interceptions last year before suffering a season-ending torn ACL injury Nov. 28 against Maryland. This season, Penix is out to prove he can make it through a full season healthy. Indiana is 10-2 over the last two seasons with Penix starting at quarterback.
2. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota: Morgan has been dealing with an emotional tragedy this offseason, losing his father and closest friend, Ted Morgan, to brain cancer in July. COVID-19 impacted the entire Minnesota program last season as Morgan finished 2020 with 1,374 yards, seven TDs and five interceptions. He’s looking to bounce back to his 2019 form, when he passed for a school-record 3,253 yards and 30 TDs to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors. He will get his first big chance on a national stage Thursday when Minnesota hosts No. 4 Ohio State.
3. Sean Clifford, Penn State: Clifford’s 16 touchdown passes last season ranked second in the Big Ten behind Justin Fields. But he also threw nine interceptions. This year, Clifford will be adapting to another new offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, who will be looking to cut down on Clifford’s mistakes and unlock his potential. Overall, Clifford has passed for 4,732 yards and 41 TDs in three seasons in Happy Valley.
4. Graham Mertz, Wisconsin: Mertz made an impressive collegiate debut by completing with 20 of 21 passes with 5 TDs against Illinois. Then, Mertz contracted COVID-19 and was up and down the rest of the season, posting a touchdown-to-interception ratio of four to five over his last six games. Under offensive-minded head coach Paul Chryst at Wisconsin, Mertz should get more chances to display his accuracy (61.1% completion percentage in 2020) and arm talent.
5. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State: There is certainly the unknown factor with Stroud, a five-star recruit who played behind Fields last season. Stroud displayed his athleticism in mop-up duty during a rout against Michigan State, rushing 48 yards for a touchdown. The expectation for the 6-foot-3, 218-pounder is to put up big numbers in head coach Ryan Day’s quarterback-friendly offense due to his arm strength and dual-threat potential. He’ll have two high-level targets to throw to in his first season in returning wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
FEARING THE BEARD
Ohio State coach Ryan Day grew out a beard during the offseason. But Day said the beard will come off before the Buckeyes open the season Thursday night at Minnesota (8 p.m. FOX). The reason? Day has posted a 23-2 record and won two Big Ten championships as a clean-shaven coach.
“I’m just too superstitious,” Day told the Columbus Dispatch. “I’d like to (keep it). I’ve thought long and hard about it. My wife and I had a conversation about it. I’m not taking that chance, especially starting with a conference game. The beard has to go.”
Day’s wife, Nina, told the Dispatch the last time he coached with a beard was in 2016, when he was in the NFL as the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners went 2-14 that season.
“He has never coached with a beard, and the one year he did, it was a really hard year,” she told the Dispatch. “We never won. And so now he’s just like, ‘I’m not taking any chances.’”
OSU QB NETS BIG NIL DEAL
Ohio State freshman Quinn Ewers didn’t win the starting quarterback job with the Buckeyes, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be cashing in this season.
According to ESPN, Ewers has netted a $1.4 million name, image and likeness deal over three years with GT Sports Marketing. The deal, according to ESPN, is in exchange for autographs.
The 6-3, 205-pound Ewers reclassified for 2021, skipping his senior season at Southlake Carroll in Texas in order to cash in on potential NIL opportunities. Texas is one of three states that have laws in place prohibiting high school athletes from profiting from NIL, the others being Illinois and Mississippi.
ATHLON PREDICTIONS OUT
Athlon’s preseason college basketball preview has published this month. The magazine picks Michigan to repeat as Big Ten champions, with Purdue finishing second. Indiana, under first-year coach Mike Woodson, is picked to finish seventh after being tied for 10th under former coach Archie Miller last year.
Michigan lost talented swingman Franz Wagner to the NBA Draft, where he was taken eighth overall in the first round by the Orlando Magic. But the Wolverines return several key players from last season’s Elite Eight team, including center Hunter Dickinson and guard Eli Brooks. Plus, Michigan is bringing a 2021 freshman class to campus ranked second in the country by most recruiting websites, led by five-star swingman Caleb Houstan and five-star power forward Moussa Diabate.
Athlon praised Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who is entering his third season.
“From the culture he’s built, to his formidable abilities as a recruiter, to the power of the Michigan brand, all the pieces are there,” the magazine wrote.
