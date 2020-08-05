BLOOMINGTON – The Big Ten is going forward with fall sports amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and, on Wednesday morning, released its revised conference-only football schedule.
For Indiana, the schedule is front-loaded, with five of its first six games against teams that finished last season in the AP Top 25.
IU’s opener remains Sept. 4 at Wisconsin but will be followed by its home opener Sept. 12 against Penn State. After another home game Sept. 19 against Illinois, Indiana gets back-to-back road games at Ohio State (Sept. 26) and at Minnesota (Oct. 10) before hosting Michigan (Oct. 17).
“It’s a very obvious challenge, but I see it as a great opportunity,” IU football coach Tom Allen said on the Big Ten Network on Wednesday morning.
IU then remains home to face Maryland (Oct. 24) followed by a Halloween game at Rutgers (Oct. 31).
In November, the Hoosiers will play at Michigan State (Nov. 7) before closing the season with a bye week ahead of the Old Oaken Bucket game at home against Purdue (Nov. 21).
The Hoosiers are coming off an 8-5 season, their best since 1993, and return several key starters on offense, including sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr., junior running back Stevie Scott III and senior receiver Whop Philyor.
“We’re all about making history here at Indiana, and I see this schedule and say it’s going to give us a chance to win more conference games than Indiana has ever won in the history of this program,” Allen said.
IU will begin fall football camp Thursday, less than a week after reopening voluntary workouts after a two-week pause due to a coronavirus outbreak within the football program. Six players tested positive. One of the six players, freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney, was hospitalized with breathing issues shortly after being diagnosed with the virus.
Purdue opens its football season at Michigan on Sept. 5, followed by back-to-back home games with Iowa (Sept. 12) and Ohio State (Sept. 19). The Boilermakers then will play at Illinois (Sept. 26) and at Wisconsin (Oct. 10) before returning home to face Rutgers on Oct. 17.
After an Oct. 24 game at Minnesota, Purdue will face Northwestern at home on Oct. 31 and Nebraska at home on Nov. 14 before wrapping up its season Nov. 21 at rival Indiana.
The Boilermakers, entering their fourth season under head coach Jeff Brohm, are coming off a disappointing 4-8 season. Sophomore receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell could spark a quick turnaround for Purdue if both can stay healthy. Moore is coming off a season that was cut short by a leg injury in 2019.
In a release, the Big Ten acknowledged there is much work to be done on campuses, in communities and across the country to gain control of a virus that reported more than 50,000 new cases nationally Wednesday. The Big Ten also said issuing a schedule does not guarantee competition will occur. The schedule is condensed, with 10 games over a 12-week span and two bye weeks, but leaves the week of Nov. 28 or even weeks in December as possible bye opportunities in case games need to be postponed due to team outbreaks.
The Big Ten title game remains Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis but could be pushed back as far as Dec. 19 depending on potential postponements.
In addition, the Big Ten announced its medical policies and protocols for fall sports. Testing will be managed by a third-party laboratory to ensure consistency across the conference, with testing frequency based on the contact level risk of each sport. Sports that have a high risk of contact will have a minimum of two tests per week during the competitive season, while other sports will have a minimum of one test per week.
“Developing consistent medical protocols and testing procedures for the health and safety of our student-athletes and our athletic programs is critical,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said.
Meanwhile an article in The Players Tribune on Wednesday expressed the concerns of 1,000 Big Ten football players over the conference’s plan and chastised the NCAA for failing to come up with a comprehensive plan for player safety. Among other demands, the players are calling for testing to be done three times a week during competition weeks, including on game days and immediate quarantine for any players who test positive or exhibit symptoms. The players also are calling for strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines inside player facilities and whistleblower protection for athletics personnel and college athletes reporting a suspected violation of COVID-19 guidelines.
