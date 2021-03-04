The Big Ten announced Thursday it will allow limited attendance for both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments next week in Indianapolis.
For the men’s tournament, capacity will be capped at 8,000 at the 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium. A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each of the ticket offices of the 14 Big Ten schools.
The decision comes during a week in which an average of 784 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state of Indiana, down from close to 7,000 new cases per week in early December.
All fans will be required to follow Lucas Oil Stadium health and safety guidelines, which include face coverings and temperature checks. All tickets will be issued digitally.
For fans of Purdue and Indiana, it will be first chance for the general public to see the Boilermakers and Hoosiers live this season. Both schools have limited attendance to family and friends of players, per Big Ten policy.
The women’s tournament will host a limited capacity of 2,500 at the 17,000-seat Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets went on sale Thursday at noon through Ticketmaster Outlets.
The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is scheduled for March 10-14, while the women’s tournament is scheduled for March 9-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.