With March approaching, the Big Ten is in position to hear the names of more than half of its teams called on Selection Sunday.
The Big East set a record with 11 teams out of a then 16-team conference making the NCAA Tournament field in 2011. While many of those teams stumbled early, Big East Tournament champion Connecticut, led by Kemba Walker, beat Butler for the national title.
This season, 11 Big Ten teams making the tournament may be a stretch. But 10 is a possibility. Of the 14 conference teams, 11 remain ranked in the top 52 in this week’s NCAA NET rankings, a criteria used by the NCAA Selection Committee to seed at-large teams.
The six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week are locks to make the field, led by Maryland (9), Penn State (16), Iowa (18), Michigan (19), Ohio State (23) and Michigan State (24).
The situation is more tenuous for the other five teams from the Big Ten in the NET Top 52. Surging Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) has won four straight and appears in good position to earn a bid, while Illinois (17-9, 9-6) bounced back from a four-game losing streak with a big road win at Penn State. Indiana (18-9, 8-8) has won three of its last four games and picked up a pair of Quadrant 1 wins this week at Minnesota and at home against Penn State. The Hoosiers, with five wins over ranked teams, have a strong enough resume, provided they don’t collapse the final two weeks of the regular season.
Rutgers (18-10, 9-8) and Purdue (14-14, 7-10) are on shakier ground. The computer numbers like the Boilermakers (36 NET) based on a strong non-conference schedule, but Purdue is going to need to snap its current three-game losing streak and pile up some wins to have a chance. Rutgers has lost two straight and must prove it can win away from the Rutgers Athletic Center. The Scarlet Knights are 1-7 on the road.
A huge opportunity for a statement road win presents itself when Rutgers plays at No. 16 Penn State on Wednesday. Rutgers only has one home game left, against conference-leader Maryland, so picking up a road win either at Penn State or at Purdue to close the season may be critical to its tournament hopes.
WARREN SUPPORTS TRANSFER RULE
Count Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as one who supports a one-time transfer exception without sitting out the year.
After the Big Ten announced it was considering the exception for its member schools, the NCAA revealed last week a Transfer Waiver Working Group has been created to consider the rule change for all member schools.
Warren himself was a transfer as a college athlete, playing his first two years of basketball at Pennsylvania before finishing his career at Grand Canyon University in Arizona.
“So many times people make decisions to go to schools for various reasons, and sometimes those decisions change,” Warren said at a media gathering with Iowa reporters Friday. “There may be a family situation. It may be a coach change situation. It may be an academic situation.”
As a former lawyer, Warren said it also concerns him under the current system that student-athletes are required to document personal issues, such as family health problems, in order to apply for a transfer waiver without sitting out a year.
“I'm always very protective of people's personal information,” Warren said. “And so I'm a big believer that every individual, every student-athlete should have an opportunity on a one-time basis to make sure that they are allowed to transfer. And I know we will have to deal with people who enroll early, all those different things, but I think that's -- back to fairness, what's fair. I think that's the fair and equitable thing to do, and I'm behind it 100 percent.”
SPRINGING INTO ACTION
Purdue was the first of 14 Big Ten teams to open spring football practice Monday, while Minnesota will begin its spring football practices next week.
At Purdue, there is a quarterback competition that will extend into the fall, with redshirt sophomore Jack Plummer and redshirt junior Aidan O’Connell vying to replace Elijah Sindelar. Both gained significant experience last season due to Sindelar’s season-ending injury against Minnesota on Sept. 28, with Plummer passing for 1,603 yards and 11 touchdowns and O’Conell passing for 1,101 yards and eight TDs.
But another focus for Purdue this spring will be on defense, with new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco vying to improve a unit that finished 12th in the conference in scoring defense (30.6 ppg allowed) and 13th in total defense. Diaco has prior stints as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Notre Dame (2010-13) and defensive coordinator at Nebraska (2017).
In announcing the hire in January, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Diaco “is one of the most well-respected defensive coaches in the country and has proven throughout his career to be an innovator on that side of the ball.”
Diaco will get a chance to test some of those innovations this spring. He has one significant talent to work with, rising sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis, who finished with 7.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries during a stellar freshman season.
