INDIANAPOLIS – The wounds were still fresh and Darius Leonard was still trying to make sense of it all early Sunday evening.
The last thing the Indianapolis Colts expected was to be dominated by the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in a must-win game with the playoffs on the line. In the wake a 26-11 loss at TIAA Bank Stadium, however, that’s the reality they were forced to live with.
“I just hope guys really this offseason just take the time and just realize what we had in front of us and let this feeling just burn through their heart and go out and have the best offseason possible and just train to be the best and just outwork absolutely everybody,” the All-Pro linebacker said. “That’s the mindset that I’m gonna tell the guys whenever I can. Just attack the offseason just like you attack the season. So then when the season comes, you can hit the ground running and we can rock and roll.”
The offseason commenced abruptly Monday, and many players were still suffering from whiplash.
They fully expected to be preparing for a playoff game, and the realization the season is over still hadn’t fully settled in. It won’t be a quick grieving process.
And grief is the emotion the Colts are feeling most. Football is just a game, and back-to-back losses at the end of the regular season will never compare to real-life tragedy.
But Indianapolis, as a team, lost something precious Sunday – something it had been working toward for the past 12 months. And this particular group of men will never be assembled again.
The 2021 team’s story has been written. Now it’s up to the players who will comprise the roster for the 2022 season to determine how to move forward from this bitter ending.
“We’re gonna think about this until we play next September, and we have to look that reality in the face and work our behinds off to make sure this never happens again,” running back Nyheim Hines said. “… We had two win-and-you’re in situations, and we didn’t come to play on neither of those. So, really, it’s just different because it’s on us. So we know that. We gotta take responsibility, look ourselves in the mirror and just come back and work hard.”
A team with seven Pro Bowlers and a legitimate MVP candidate will watch the playoffs from home after being unable to take care of its own business in back-to-back games.
That’s a difficult reality to comprehend for fans, coaches and players alike.
But leave it to star running back Jonathan Taylor to find the proper perspective.
“It doesn’t matter what you look like on paper,” he said. “It matters what you put on the field, what you put on that tape that day. And now I know a lot of people talk about, ‘any given Sunday.’ It’s a very true statement. ‘Any given Sunday’ anyone in the National Football League can be beat, and I feel like that’s just a mindset, a mentality that we have to have going into every single game.
“That no matter how great our offense is, no matter how great our defense is, no matter how great our special teams unit is, we have to be great on specific days – which is game day. And I feel like that’s something that we need to carry going into next season. If we think and believe and truly understand that we’re the best, we need to go and show that each and every single week, and no one is going to just lay down for us in the National Football League.”
Head coach Frank Reich said the last two weeks will leave a scar on this franchise.
Losses at home against the Las Vegas Raiders and on the road against Jacksonville will be what define this season. The 8-2 midseason run to rebound from a 1-4 start and put the team in position for a playoff berth is erased.
The lasting memory from this roller coaster campaign will be a listless performance against a 3-14 Jaguars team that will have the first pick in April’s NFL Draft for the second straight year.
Since the start of the 2020 season, the Jaguars are 2-2 against the Colts and 2-27 against the rest of the NFL combined.
That’s the ugly truth Indianapolis must deal with it. All of its goals were there for the taking, and the team let it all slip away.
“There’s no way to undo it,” Reich said. “So what are we going to do? How are we going to respond? How am I going to respond? Well, we’re going to learn from it, get better. One thing in this building is everybody is very familiar with scars. Probably most of the guys have scars from injuries and surgeries, and we all know that every now and then we look down at that scar and we realize what we have to overcome.
“When we see those scars, we remember exactly how we had that injury, exactly what it felt like. But then they also serve to motivate us to overcome. And that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what I’ll do. That’s what we will do. And then we you do overcome, when you have achieved the goal that you wanted to achieve, you can look back on that. And that’s a significant part of the story – that in some ways, that can be the story of a new beginning, that you hit rock bottom. Sometimes, when you hit rock bottom, that’s when a new beginning starts.”
