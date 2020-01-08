ALEXANDRIA -- Simply put, Pendleton Heights junior guard Davrick Black is a difference maker.
Black scored 15 points, including making 11 of 12 free throws, and handed out six assists without committing a turnover as PH avenged an early season loss with a 66-55 win over Lapel in the first Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal Wednesday.
Black did not play the third game of the season, a 49-46 Lapel win over the Arabians.
Between finding his way to the free-throw line and creating opportunities for his teammates, he is the reason the Arabians will play for their third county title in the last four years Friday night.
"What he did was get into the lane," PH coach Kevin Bates said. "When you get in the lane, good things happen. ... We went to a spread offense, and he handled the ball a ton. He made a lot of decisions, and he made the right decisions."
Even Lapel coach Jimmie Howell heaped praise on Black for his performance Wednesday.
"He's one of the five best players in the county," Howell said. "He makes a huge difference."
"I was really motivated because I didn't play the first time, and they beat us," Black said. "And they were on Twitter talking so much trash about us. I just had to come out and give it my all."
Early in the game, it was Black's sophomore teammate Jamison Dunham who was making the difference. He was 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the first half with 17 points as the Arabians took a 38-32 lead into halftime.
It was important for Dunham to have a big first half because senior post player Tristan Ross was sidelined with early foul trouble.
"The game plan in the second quarter was to screen for Jamison," Bates said. "That was the whole game plan."
It paid off as PH (5-5) overcame an early six-point deficit, despite having Ross on the bench.
"We lost (Dunham) some in that first half," Howell said. "In the second half, we did a better job."
While Dunham was held to four second-half points, all in the third quarter, it was Black and a well-rested Ross, who scored nine points and had seven rebounds in the second half and finished with 11 and nine total, who helped the Arabians pull away.
"He sat out the entire second quarter and most of the third," Bates said of Ross. "But he kept his head and he kept his focus. And when he went in, he didn't play like he had three or four fouls. He kept attacking that offensive glass."
Seven of Ross' nine rebounds before he fouled out in the closing moments were on the offensive end.
Three-point shooting early kept Lapel (7-5) close or in the lead as the Bulldogs made five of six in the first half. But they only made four of 12 in the second half and were 8-of-15 at the free-throw line for the game.
"We had a stretch where we missed five or six (free throws) in the first half," Howell said.
A scramble for a loose ball picked up by sophomore Ethan Ross helped turn the momentum back for the Arabians.
Leading 56-52, his steal set up Black at the free-throw line where he knocked down a pair. From there, with Black doing most of the ball handling, PH outscored Lapel 10-3 down the stretch including an 8-of-12 performance at the free-throw line.
"Coach Bates gave me a lot of freedom this year because he believes in me," Black said. "And I believe in my teammates."
Pendleton Heights will play Alexandria for its sixth Madison County title and third under Bates, who guided the Arabians to championships in 2017 and 2018.
Lapel was led in scoring by Carson Huber and Kolby Bullard with 15 points each, while Corbin Renihan and Bryce Carpenter had seven rebounds each. Huber and Carpenter also had five assists apiece.
Lapel will face Anderson on Friday at 6 p.m. for third place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.