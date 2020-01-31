PENDLETON — A practiced skill and another that was completely foreign to him were perfectly executed by Pendleton Heights’ Davrick Black on Friday night.
The end result was a 42-41 victory over Greenfield-Central that kept the Arabians atop the Hoosier Heritage Conference.
With 30 seconds to go, it looked a lot like the Arabians would either have another down-to-the-wire loss or, at best, a chance to win the game in overtime.
The Cougars had the ball with the score tied 41-41, and Jacob Cochran started a drive about 35 feet from the basket. A referee blew his whistle with 22.8 seconds left and called Cochran for an offensive foul for using his off arm to hook the Arabian defender.
When Pendleton got the ball, the plan was divided into “A” and “B.”
“We wanted to go to Jamo (Jamison Dunham) off the screen,” said PH coach Kevin Bates. “If he had a shot, he would take it. If not, he was to kick it to Davrick. Then Davrick was supposed to penetrate the zone. But I told him to remember to wait until there was four or five seconds left.”
That reminder harkened back to the end of the third quarter when Black started that drive a little bit earlier.
“I felt bad because I didn’t get that shot, and they got the ball,” said Black.
Greenfield not only got the ball but made about a 25-foot 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give the visitors a 31-30 lead with eight minutes to play.
Black was determined eight minutes later things would be different.
“It made me feel good that coach still had confidence in me,” said Black. “I just drove it hard to the basket and got fouled.”
With 1.9 seconds remaining, in fact. Black had two free throws, needing at least one of them to put the Arabians in a good position to win.
“I told him in the timeout over and over that I knew he was going to hit the first one,” said Bates. “Then he asked me, ‘You want me to miss the second one?’ I told him to let me think about it.”
Black hit the free throw, and PH took a timeout leading 42-41.
“The coaches talked about it, and we decided to have him miss it,” said Bates. “But I told him how to miss it. I didn’t want him to bang it off the backboard or the rim, but to aim it to the right. A little.”
“That’s not something I practice,” said Black. “I wanted to make it, but coach wanted me to miss it. When it left my hand, I thought it was in.”
But it bounced off the back brace and into Greenfield’s hands. A quick pass and a three-quarter-court shot that was way off the mark was all the Cougars got.
Black led all scorers with 20 points, hitting half of his 16 field goals and half of his six 3-pointers. Nobody else had more than the seven points by Luke Candiano. Five of those seven came in the fourth quarter.
Tristan Ross was held to five points but led PH with six rebounds. He played 23 minutes, sitting out most of the second quarter with two fouls. The Arabians led most of that quarter, and Bates decided to keep him on the bench until halftime as long as the team didn’t fall behind.
Caleb Mundell topped the Cougars with 16 points, and Brady Mundell added 12. Cochran had a game-high 10 rebounds as the visitors won that category 28-21. That was not the only stat in which the Cougars excelled. They shot 17 free throws and made 11, while the Arabians shot only five and made but two.
Still the win was big on several fronts. The Arabians lost their first five games decided by a single possession. Now they have won two out of the last three.
“This is good that we are learning to win these close ones,” said Bates. “This was a tournament atmosphere, and we won against a conference opponent and a team in our sectional. We could have to play them again.”
The Arabians are 8-8 and host Pike on Saturday night.
