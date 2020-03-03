HARTFORD CITY — Despite playing against both the opponent and a hostile crowd, for 29 of the 32 minutes of their Sectional 39 first-round game Friday night, Madison-Grant was the better team than Blackford.
But for those other three minutes, Luke Brown and the Bruins did enough damage to end the season for the Argylls, despite a spirited second-half comeback.
Brown scored 34 points — including the 2,000th of the junior’s career — and Max Wors added 24 as Blackford went on a 14-0 run in the second and third quarters before holding off M-G 82-69 to advance to the sectional semifinal round Friday evening.
There was no shortage of heart, effort and solid play Tuesday night for M-G (12-11).
The only shortcoming came over the last 2:30 of the first half, and it proved to be the Argylls’ undoing.
After the first quarter and the first five-plus minutes of the second, there had been three ties and six lead changes as Blackford (19-5) and M-G traded body blows. A 3-point basket by the Argylls’ Grant Brown pulled M-G to within 33-31 with just over 2:30 left in the half.
The Argylls did not score again until the 6:10 mark of the third quarter.
In between, a Wors 3 started the run, and Luke Brown scored the last five points of the half and the first two of the second on a rebound basket as Blackford pulled away to a 47-31 lead.
“That was the difference in the game,” M-G coach Brian Trout said. “I think it was about three out of four possessions there were we forced shots and allowed (Blackford) to get out in transition and get some easy buckets.”
Blackford kept up the onslaught in the third quarter and stretched the lead to 21 at 57-36 on the second of back-to-back 3s by Cam Elam.
But this Argylls team has had to deal with far worse adversity, having said goodbye to assistant coach Kyle Guenther, who died suddenly just over a month ago.
And remembering his call for them to get tougher, they did just that.
Grant Brown began the comeback as he knocked down a 3 to get the lead under 20 at 59-42. In the closing seconds of the third, Brown kept a possession alive with an offensive rebound, and Kaden Howell found Seth Lugar who beat the horn with a layup. The Argylls cut the 21-point deficit to nine at 59-50 heading into the final period, thanks in part to solid defense and getting to the rim.
“We had a lot better ball movement. We had a lot better shot selection,” Trout said. “Our triangle offense worked really well today. We got some great looks out of it. (Blackford) was having a hard time getting stops on us.”
The Bruins opened the fourth quarter holding the ball, with Luke Brown forcing Argylls defenders to chase him. The strategy nearly backfired as Blackford turned the ball over four straight possessions, and when Grant Brown scored in the lane with 3:12 left, it was a two-possession game at 63-57.
“I’m in his ear all the time about staying on his feet and being fundamental,” Trout said. “When he does those things, he’s pretty good.”
But no matter how much heart Grant Brown plays with, he has his limits. Chasing Luke Brown all over the court may have taxed him and his teammates after Wors connected for a 3 with 3:00 left for a 66-57 lead.
The Argylls simply could not get any closer in the final moments as the Bruins iced the game at the foul line. Blackford was 18-of-18 for the game, including 10-of-10 in the fourth quarter.
“They didn’t miss a free throw tonight, so you have to give them credit,” Trout said.
Luke Brown reached the 2,000-point milestone with a fourth quarter free throw.
The Argylls graduate just one senior, Jonah Johnson, who did not play Tuesday. The Argylls return their entire starting lineup, and Trout hopes the toughness his team showed late in the season will carry over into 2021.
“That’s the one thing this group has really needed is that toughness,” Trout said. “Physical and mental toughness, and we’ve had it here at the end. Hopefully it does carry over.”
Grant Brown finished with a team-best 18 points, while Lance Wilson scored 13 and Kaden Howell added 11. Jackson Manwell handed out seven assists.
