FRANKTON — Tipton’s running game had no problem taking down Frankton in the first round of sectional play Friday.
The Blue Devils’ rushers showed up and set the tone early in a dominant 58-6 performance. Tipton recorded 298 yards on the ground, with only 11 yards passing.
“(Rushing) is our strength,” head coach Aaron Tolle said. “What we want to do here at Tipton is to be balanced and be able to do both.”
With Tipton junior Sam Edwards out with a knee injury, junior Drew Pearce stepped up and took over.
Pearce kicked off the game by scoring the first two touchdowns in the first 10 minutes. Both of the scoring plays came from quarterback keepers. After a missed extra point, the Blue Devils jumped to a quick 13-0 lead.
“Our goal was to get Drew acclimated behind center,” Tolle said. “I think he did a nice job. He is a premiere athlete and premiere athletes take the challenge.”
The interim quarterback passed for another touchdown and rushed for 75 yards before being taken out of the game in the third quarter.
The leading rusher in the game was senior Anthony Reel, who recorded 84 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Also scoring for the Blue Devils was senior Braiden Walton, whose only rush of the game was a 26-yard touchdown. Juniors Jayvin Lyons and Gerardo Fortuna added a rushing touchdown each.
Frankton struggled to find its groove on both offense and defense. This caused Tipton to take advantage of a defensive breakdown by the Eagles.
“We just didn’t get the job done,” head coach Bobby Ryan said. “Not without trying, not without caring, not without loving the game, but it just didn’t happen tonight.”
An unfortunate series of events for the Eagles transpired right at the end of the first half. After a strong defensive stop by Frankton, Tipton was forced to settle on a field goal. After the kickoff, there was only 1.6 seconds left on the clock for the Eagles to make something happen. Senior quarterback Gavin Ward threw an interception as time expired.
However, after a block-in-the-back penalty against Frankton, the officials granted Tipton one more play with no time left on the clock. Pearce found junior Brendon Gutierrez in the end zone. Tipton scored 10 points in the final six seconds of the first half and forced a running clock for the rest of the game.
With the second string in, Tipton put on cruise control and coasted to the end.
With less than 30 seconds left in the game, Frankton senior Braydon Slayton found the end zone on a four-yard rush. This proved to be the only scoring play of the game for the Eagles and Slayton’s last touchdown of his high school career.
“We have a lot of guys here that invested a lot time, a lot of energy and a lot of love,” Ryan said. “There is not night like this one. It is the worst every year.”
Tipton will move on to face the winner of the Eastbrook and Blackford next week.
