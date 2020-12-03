MIDDLETOWN — The similarities were uncanny Thursday between the Shenandoah Raiders, ranked No. 11 in 2A and the Blue River Vikings, rated No. 10 in 1A.
Both teams hit 25 field goals. Both teams netted 11 free throws. Both had 19 turnovers. Shenandoah won the rebound battle 32-26.
But on the scoreboard the Vikings came out on top 73-66 and it was really what the Raiders didn’t have that made the difference in this clash.
The home team didn’t have good free throw shooting as it missed 12 of its 23 attempts. The Raiders didn’t have senior Erikka Hill on the floor at the end of the first half and at the end of the game due to foul trouble. Shenandoah also didn’t have head coach Dameon Wyatt on the bench as he started his first day of quarantine due to restrictions related to the COVID protocol.
“We want to get to the line and we did that tonight,” said interim coach Rusty Conner. “But we’ve got to do a better job of hitting those free throws.”
Hill had an especially tough night, hitting five of her 12 attempts. Blue River missed just two free throws, both of those coming in the opening minutes of the game.
When she was on the floor, Hill was nearly unstoppable inside. She hit her first seven shots in the game.
“We’re going to go to Erikka inside and run our offense through her,” said Conner.
With 2:22 left in the second quarter and the Raiders up 34-29, Hill picked up her third foul.
“Maybe I left her out there on the floor later than coach Wyatt would have,” said Conner. “Then she gets a hustle foul, because that’s the way she plays.”
With Hill on the bench, the Vikings scored seven of the final nine points of the first half and tied the game at 36-36 at intermission.
Hill returned to start the third quarter and again the Raiders roared to the front. They scored 13 of the first 16 points in the period for a 49-39 lead, with Hill getting five of those. They were still up 49-42 with 3:29 to play when Hill left with her fourth foul.
The Raiders failed to score the rest of the quarter and Blue River cut the gap to 49-47 at the end of the third. Shenandoah also failed to score in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Blue River took its first lead of the second half on a 3-pointer by sophomore Maci Chamberlain and the visitors never again trailed in the contest.
Sophomore Rylee Hallatt scored nine points in the fourth quarter for the Vikings to help keep them in front. She was scoreless going into that quarter.
“Give Blue River credit,” said Conner. “They had their fourth and fifth scorers step up. We need to have somebody do that.”
Blue River had four players with nine or more points to Shenandoah’s three. Chamberlain and Abby Thornburgh each scored 19 and 6-foot-1 Abby Madden scored 16--with 13 of those coming in the first half. She also led both teams with 11 rebounds.
Hill was the game-high scorer with 31 in spite of the foul trouble and missed just three shots from the field on the night. She also led her team with eight rebounds.
“We just do whatever works for us,” said Hill. “If we can get shots inside, that’s what we’re going to do. If we drive and dish it out and that works, we’ll do it. We run through a system. We don’t rely on just one person.”
Three Raiders, accounted for all but six of the team’s points. After Hill’s 31, Kat Perry scored 20, hitting 7-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Rachel Soden scored nine and had six rebounds.
The loss drops Shenandoah to 3-3 on the season going in to Saturday’s home game against Union County. But that hasn’t shaken Hill’s confidence.
“I think we have turned a corner,” she said. “I think from here on we are just going to keep getting better.”
“We wanted to put Heritage Christian and Frankton and Connersville on the schedule to see where we are,” Conner added. “We thought that was better than going 12-0 like we did at the start of last year. We will probably see Blue River again in the (Henry) County tourney. We are just glad we are still getting to play basketball.”
