BLUFFTON, Ohio -- Darian Greely's 10-yard fourth-quarter run sealed Bluffton's 35-27 victory against Anderson University on Saturday.
The Beavers (3-0, 2-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) took a 28-27 lead into the final period, and Greely's touchdown was the quarter's lone score.
Reggie Lipscomb rushed for 110 yards on 28 carries for AU. The junior from Indianapolis also finished with nine receptions, 39 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.
Tyson Harley was 44-of-63 for 304 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore from New Palestine has completed 68.9% of his passes (89-of-129) and has thrown for 851 yards and six scores over the first two games of the season. Harley also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown against Bluffton.
Alex Barnett had eight receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Harley and Barnett also connected on a 2-point conversion.
James Tucker notched 14 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Austin Weiland recovered a fumble, and Juancarlos Ramirez intercepted a pass. Dean Foundos and Sam Feola each tallied seven tackles.
Anderson (0-2, 0-2) hosts Rose-Hulman (2-0, 2-0) next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.