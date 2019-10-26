BLUFFTON, Ohio — Darian Greeley rushed for 221 yards, and Bluffton overcame a 14-0 deficit to knock off Anderson University 24-17 on Saturday at Alumni Field.
The Ravens (3-5, 1-4 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the opening quarter.
Reggie Lipscomb — who finished with 107 yards on 31 carries — ran it in from 1 yard out with 9:56 left in the first period, and Johnell Wortham tacked on an 80-yard touchdown run with 1:16 left in the quarter.
Bluffton tied it with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Keel Watson IV to Ryan Markoff and a 4-yard touchdown run by Greeley in the second quarter.
Jake Baumgartner’s 26-yard field goal gave the Beavers (1-6, 1-3) a 17-14 lead at the break.
AU tied it on a 26-yard field goal from Jason Marsh with 6:07 left in the third quarter, but Watson scored the winning points on a 2-yard run with 2:27 remaining in the period.
Anderson has lost four straight heading into a bye week. The Ravens host Mount St. Joseph for senior day on Nov. 9.
OHIO 34, BALL STATE 21
MUNCIE — Nathan Rourke accounted for 258 yards of offense and ran for two touchdowns to lead Ohio.
Ohio (4-4, 3-1) has won two of its last three games while Ball State (4-4, 3-1) lost its first Mid-American Conference game.
Rourke was 8-of-16-passing for 131 yards and had 127 yards rushing. O’Shaan Allison added 104 yards on the ground, and De’Montre Tuggle had a pair touchdown runs for Ohio.
Drew Plitt threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for Ball State. Walter Fletcher ran for 156 yards on 14 carries that included a 73-yard touchdown run.
Rourke and Plitt traded 1-yard scoring runs in the first quarter. Louie Zervos kicked field goals from 20 and 23 yards to give the Bobcats a 13-7 halftime lead.
Tuggle scored on an 11-yard run and Fletcher answered with his 73-yarder on the next play from scrimmage. Tuggle’s 1-yard TD run stretched Ohio’s lead to 27-14 with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter.
Rourke capped a nine-play, 64-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run with about four minutes to play that made it 34-14.
ILLINOIS 24, INDIANA STATE 7
NORMAL, Ill. — James Robinson and Jeff Proctor rushed for touchdowns as Illinois State turned three fumbles into second-half points.
The Redbirds (6-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) went into halftime tied 7-7 as Indiana State knotted the score with a 6-yard pass from Kurtis Wilderman to Dante Hendrix with 19 seconds left in the half.
Illinois State, ranked seventh in the FCS Coaches Poll, dominated the second half, forcing three Sycamores (3-5, 1-3) fumbles. The first resulted in a 38-yard Sam Feniason field goal.
Robinson broke free for a 77-yard TD run after the second, and the third and final fumble recovery led to Proctor’s score from the 1.
Aaron Mends forced a fumble on Indiana State’s fourth play after halftime with Jason Lewan recovering. John Ridgeway forced the second fumble, ending an Indiana State threat by tackling Michael Haupert at the 12, with Ty DeForest recovering. And on the ensuing kickoff, the Sycamores’ Chris Childers mishandled the catch and Clayton Isbell fell on the ball for Illinois State.
