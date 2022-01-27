BLUFFTON, Ohio -- Bluffton shot 54.2% (32-of-59) from the floor Wednesday and rolled to an 83-59 home victory against the Anderson University women's basketball team.
The loss was just the second for the Ravens (8-9, 5-5 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) in the last five outings and their first road loss since Jan. 5.
Lexi Dellinger led AU with 20 points, and Payton Moore posted her eighth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Brynn Beard added 11 points off the bench, and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor finished with five points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes.
The Ravens shot just 33.3% (23-of-69) overall and were 7-of-23 from 3-point range and 6-of-10 at the free-throw line.
The Beavers (12-5, 7-3) dominated the rebounding battle 50-29 and held a 44-24 advantage in points in the paint and a 42-11 lead in points off the bench.
Anderson scored 14 points off nine Bluffton turnovers for a three-point lead in that stat despite turning the ball over 14 times itself.
Morgan Smith led the Beavers with 24 points off the bench. Brianna Gillig added 21 points and 13 rebounds, Kayla Prigge finished with 14 points and Maddie Fitzpatrick had 10 points.
Smith was 11-of-17 from the floor, and Fitzpatrick added nine rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes off the bench.
Bluffton was 6-of-14 from 3-point range and 13-of-23 at the charity stripe.
AU travels to Earlham (0-14, 0-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.