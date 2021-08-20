WEST LAFAYETTE — Jeff Brohm is getting defensive.
Entering his fifth season as Purdue’s head coach, the offensive mastermind is determined to get more involved on the other side of the ball. Toward that end, he hired three co-defensive coordinators to fix the unit this offseason.
Former Charlotte head coach Brad Lambert will lead the trio that also includes former Eastern Michigan head coach Ron English and long-time Purdue and Indiana defensive line coach Mark Hagen.
The goal is clear. Three of the Boilermakers’ four losses last season came by seven points or less, and the defense surrendered an average of 32.3 points in those contests.
A little improvement could go a long way.
“I feel great about our defensive room,” Brohm told reporters at Big Ten Football Media Days in July. “I think this year I wanted to get on the defensive side of the ball myself quite a bit more, and I wanted to surround myself with a lot of guys that had experience, that wanted to work together, that wanted to put a plan together where — yes, there needs to be one play caller — but we want a lot of voices in the room giving their opinion and giving their input and putting the best plan together for our guys to go out there and make plays.”
The defense figures to get a boost from the healthy return of junior defensive end George Karlaftis. A standout freshman with 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2019, Karlaftis was limited to just three games last season because of a combination of injuries and COVID-19.
The respect for his game is so strong, however, he still was named second-team All-Big Ten, and The Athletic has tabbed him as a preseason All-American.
“He’s ready to go out there and compete,” Brohm said. “He’s done great things for us from Day 1, and I think he can go out there this year and really prove just how great he can be. He’s one of our hardest workers on the team. He takes everything extremely seriously and puts in the effort each and every day well beyond (what) most guys do.”
Purdue also has a star on offense in junior wide receiver David Bell.
The first-team All-Big Ten selection has 139 catches for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 18 career games. In 2020, he caught 53 passes for 625 yards and eight scores in just a six-game season.
There is some question as to whom will be throwing him the football with fifth-year senior Aiden O’Connell appearing to be the favorite in a competition that includes junior Jack Plummer and UCLA transfer Austin Burton. O’Connell was 88-of-136 (64.7%) for 916 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in three games last year.
All three quarterbacks can take comfort in Bell’s presence on the roster.
“He’s a guy that has tremendous ball skills,” Brohm said of the Indianapolis native. “He competes for the football. Normally, on a 50/50 ball, he’s going to come down with it. In a clutch situation where you need to make a play, he’s going to get it done.”
If Bell and Karlaftis can live up to lofty expectations — and the coaching changes alter the course of the defense — the Boilers could again become a contender in the Big Ten West.
Brohm’s counting on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.