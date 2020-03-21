GARY -- Former Lapel star Breanna Boles was named to the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Basketball All-Conference Second Team, voted on by CCAC.
After transferring to IU-Northwest from Indiana State, Boles played in 28 games for the RedHawks while averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.
In total, the freshman recorded 402 total points and grabbed 178 rebounds for the RedHawks.
"Congratulations to Breanna on this honor as she had an outstanding freshman season," IU-Northwest women's basketball coach Ryan Shelton said. "She's one of the most talented players in the CCAC, and with a season of experience behind her we're looking forward to her continued development. She has the potential to be one of the top players in the country, and we're excited about her future in our program."
The redshirt freshman also was named to the All-Academic Team for winter sports in the conference.
Majoring in criminal justice, Boles has posted a 3.97 grade point average this year.
